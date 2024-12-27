Highland Park’s Martin Markvardsen talks whisky, passion, and tradition

Table of Contents Table of Contents All about Highland Park Cask Strength No. 5 A passion project

Highland Park is the pride of Orkney, Scotland. The purveyors of single malt Scotch have been at it since 1798. For a bit of context, Kentucky was just six years old at that time. The long-lasting brand boasts generations worth of whisky-making talent from its headquarters near the North Sea.

The label has gone on to become one of the most sought-after in the land. Highland Park is known to do things its own way in the name of better flavor, like using heathered peat for a flavor that better showcases a special sense of place. The trend continues with Highland Park’s latest release, which takes advantage of unique casks to inject a complementary and unique array of flavors.

It’s fitting that the face of the label reflects the bold commitment of the brand. Martin Markvardsen is that guy, the senior brand ambassador for Highland Park. The former boxer was twice the national champion for his native Denmark. After a stint in the Danish navy—and a fateful day off in Edinburgh, where he gained a fascination for whisky—he’s gone on to do spirits consulting, opened bottle shops, and overseen whisky programs at esteemed establishments (Speyside Craigellachie Hotel’s Quaich Bar, for example).

He’s applied the same dedication he applied in the boxing ring to the craft of and learning about whisky. We’re talking about visiting just about every distillery in Scotland firsthand to sponge up the many intricacies of the craft. “That’s when I fell in love with Highland Park,” Markvardsen recalls. His favorite whisky at the time, the Highland Park 18-Year, was his go-to pairing. Guests at one of his gatherings ended up repping the brand and the rest is history. They liked his wisdom and zest for Highland Park, and he’s been part of the story ever since. We chatted with Markvardsen – and you should check out the full interview – but read on for a few of his insights.

For Highland Park Master Distiller Gordon Motion, it’s all about something distinctive with each release. Highland Park Cask Strength No. 5 utilized rarely-filled Pedro Ximénez casks, which added notes of spicy, sun-dried fruits and cloves to the whisky.

The whisky pours a deep golden, bright amber hue, bottled straight from the cask without any additional water (or coloring). The nose shows dried clove, wild oregano, and pine, while the palate is a generous mix of dried fruit and sultanas. There’s a graceful influence from the sherry casks, and the finish is both fragrant and smoky, with a touch of spice.

Utilizing Pedro Ximénez casks brings extra life to the whisky. It’s afforded an extra layer of fruit and spice, which rounds out the whisky nicely. At once honoring tradition and more modern approaches, the latest cask strength release echoes Highland Park’s distinctive approach to flavor exploration and superior craftsmanship.

“It gives you an unbelievable flavor,” Markvardsen says of the casks. “And it lingers around your tongue for a long time. It comes in with raisins and dark chocolate.” He adds that when you leave it on your palate, there’s a stunning mix of anise and honey. He suggests adding the occasional drop of water or two to the glass when tasting, not to mention allowing it plenty of time to open up in the glass, to really enjoy the experience. “It’s an absolute journey to see how much the whisky can change,” he says.

For Markvardsen, the nine-to-five is a dream come true. “I never consider it work because it’s my hobby,” he says of his brand ambassador role. “Still to this very day, after 19 years for Highland Park and 35 years in the industry, it’s still my hobby, and I still love each and every bit of it.”

This is a man who gets noticeably (and infectiously) giddy just talking about whisky. He adds that you’d have to be a pretty good actor to take on the role without any passion, a truism for so many roles in the spirits-making and spirits-storytelling realms. Markvardsen equates his role to a rock star like The Boss. They both perform 200 days out of the year, Springsteen telling the working class tale though his guitar and mic and Markvardsen telling the tale of a near-ancient Scottish tradition, beloved by the world. And when you read your audience, like the best performers do, no two performances are ever exactly the same.

And that’s just the beginning. We’ve gone deep with Markvardsen and come away with an entirely new respect for Scotch and Highland Park’s offerings. That’s perhaps no surprise, given that the man twice named Scotch Whisky Ambassador of the Year (2018, 2022) as well as ‘Master of the Quaich’ in 2021. He’s traveled the globe in the name of spreading the whisky gospel, contributing articles on the topic, and working with Gordon Motion at Highland Park.

