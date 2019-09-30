The Best Oktoberfest Beers to Sip On This Season

The crisp bite of fall is in the air and amber-colored beers are filling up hoisted steins around the world.

The annual approach into autumn means that märzen, fest biers, and more are here. These are some of the best Oktoberfest beers you can find on most shelves.

Colorado’s Lone Tree Brewing Co. released its seasonal Festbier earlier this month, which it describes as being a full-bodied golden lager at 6.3% ABV. This beer seems almost tame compared to other seasonal releases like the brewery’s Cranberry Saison and Vanilla Caramel Amber, but Oktoberfest is all about tradition so thankfully Lone Tree keeps it relatively simple.

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. partnered with stalwart German brewery Bitburger this year to craft a brand-new Oktoberfest beer based on classic style guidelines. Expect a nicely balanced hop bitterness and sweet barley malt in this classic beer from one of the OG American craft breweries. Bitburger supplied its custom yeast and a secret hop blend called Siegelhopfen, meaning “sealed hops,” marking the first time these ingredients have been shared outside of the brewery.

Jack’s Abby is located in Framingham, Massachusetts, just west of Boston. The brewery focuses on lagers, which includes Copper Legend, a seasonal Oktoberfest release that comes in 16-ounce cans. The beer hews more toward the marzen category, with a rich bronze color and strong notes of caramel and malt. Copper Legend deftly splits the difference between traditional and craft lager, bringing the best of both worlds into play.

Long Island’s Blue Point was sold to Anheuser-Busch InBev back in 2014, a move that allowed the brewery’s beer to reach a much wider audience than when it started back in 1998. The seasonal Oktoberfest release is sweet with just a touch of bitter, with yeasty bread and caramel notes throughout. This is an easy-drinking example of the Oktoberfest genre.

Another AB InBev family member, Goose Island is perhaps best known for its annual Bourbon County Stout releases. The brewery’s Oktoberfest is also quite good, a crisp and slightly bitter beer with subtle notes of dried fruit and malt on the nose.

Folksbier is a small brewery located in the Carroll Gardens neighborhood in Brooklyn. As evidenced by the name, there’s a German theme that runs through the beer brewed here, and this is clearly no exception. The brewery describes it as something similar to what you might find at local Volksfests in Germany, a “malt-focused lager” brewed with German malt and hops. This is a brand-new beer for Folksbier, just rolling out now.

