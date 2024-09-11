The Harvest Lager is made from malt grown in Maine

It’s the perfect time of year for hiking, when the weather has cooled and the leaves are starting to turn. And to celebrate the spirit of outdoors, New England-based Harpoon Brewery, known for its inventive collaborations, is working with another brand. But this time it isn’t a fellow drinks maker, but rather the outdoor apparel company L.L.Bean.

The Harpoon Brewery x L.L.Bean collab is debuting its Harvest Larger, a laid-back amber lager made from malt grown in Maine. With an abv of 5% and a crisp taste, it should be the perfect drink for easy fall sipping.

“As a company that prides itself on creating high-quality products focused on craftsmanship, it felt natural to team up with a brand that shared that core value — and is equally as iconic to our New England fan base,” said Dan Kenary, CEO and Co-Founder of Mass. Bay Brewing Company. “Especially as we head into fall, one of the most quintessential seasons for both brands, it was our mission from the start to create a beer that could be enjoyed by everyone outdoors — whether you’re a weekend warrior, urban explorer, or simply looking for a delicious new lager to try out with friends.”

The beer will be available either as part of Harpoon’s fall mix pack, or on draft in locations around New England. It will also be on sale at pop up locations in Boston and other areas.

“At L.L.Bean, we’re passionate about celebrating the spirit of New England and the joy of the outdoors, and our partnership with Harpoon Brewery captures that perfectly,” says Nick Wilkoff, L.L.Bean Chief Marketing Officer. “From our limited-edition Harvest Lager to the fall pop-up events, we’re excited to offer new ways for people to enjoy the season with friends and family, continuing our tradition of bringing people together outside for more than 100 years.”