Oktoberfest season needn’t be boozy, as alcohol-free beer brand Athletic Brewing is releasing a special non-alcoholic beer to celebrate the season. The Oktoberfest brew is inspired by traditional Bavarian Festbiers, and aims to capture the flavors of the style without the booze.

While non-alcoholic beers were considered something of a sad necessity for a long time, in recent years there has been a boom in low- or no-alcohol options which have all the flavor and drinking experience of their boozy cousins. Athletic Brewing has been making an Oktoberfest beer since 2019, though this is the first year that it will be available in all 50 U.S. states.

“My favorite part about our Oktoberfest is that it has the right balance of malt for the style,” said Emily Hoffman, Lead Brewer at Athletic. “It’s really refreshing, making it the perfect brew to enjoy as the seasons transition from summer to fall.”

The brew is low in calories and leans more towards malt flavors than bitter hops. It is slightly sweet with a bready body and malty undertones, though the all-important hops are present as a delicate finish. It uses Vienna and Munich malts, along with Hallertau Mittelfruh hops for that distinctive German beer flavor that brings the taste of Oktoberfest across the pond to the U.S.

The brand recommends it for tailgate parties or fall hikes, or as an all-day drink for festivals and other events, and to enjoy alongside German snacks like pretzels or strudel.

The beer is sold in six packs which are available both at retail and to purchase online.