 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Athletic Brewing releases a non-alcoholic Oktoberfest beer

The Oktoberfest brew is inspired by traditional Bavarian Festbiers

By
athletic brewing oktoberfest beer studio 072423 11 1
Athletic Brewing

Oktoberfest season needn’t be boozy, as alcohol-free beer brand Athletic Brewing is releasing a special non-alcoholic beer to celebrate the season. The Oktoberfest brew is inspired by traditional Bavarian Festbiers, and aims to capture the flavors of the style without the booze.

While non-alcoholic beers were considered something of a sad necessity for a long time, in recent years there has been a boom in low- or no-alcohol options which have all the flavor and drinking experience of their boozy cousins. Athletic Brewing has been making an Oktoberfest beer since 2019, though this is the first year that it will be available in all 50 U.S. states.

Recommended Videos

“My favorite part about our Oktoberfest is that it has the right balance of malt for the style,” said Emily Hoffman, Lead Brewer at Athletic. “It’s really refreshing, making it the perfect brew to enjoy as the seasons transition from summer to fall.”

The brew is low in calories and leans more towards malt flavors than bitter hops. It is slightly sweet with a bready body and malty undertones, though the all-important hops are present as a delicate finish. It uses Vienna and Munich malts, along with Hallertau Mittelfruh hops for that distinctive German beer flavor that brings the taste of Oktoberfest across the pond to the U.S.

The brand recommends it for tailgate parties or fall hikes, or as an all-day drink for festivals and other events, and to enjoy alongside German snacks like pretzels or strudel.

The beer is sold in six packs which are available both at retail and to purchase online.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Pumpkin beer is everyone’s fall obsession, but these ales actually taste good
Some pumpkin ales aren't really that great, but these are
Pumpkin beer next to pumpkins

Certain annual indicators show that fall is here. One is (if you live somewhere that has seasons) the leaves on trees begin to turn from green to yellow, gold, red, and orange before eventually slowly tumbling to the ground. The other is massive Halloween candy displays weeks (if not months) before the holiday takes place (not to mention the Halloween costume pop-up stores). The last is pumpkin-spiced everything, specifically pumpkin beers.

There's no beer style more divisive than pumpkin beers. Either you’re totally stoked when you see them back on the shelf or you get an awful shudder through your body when you glimpse them. Fans of the style love the "pumpkin pie in a glass" nature of these indulgent fall beers. Haters believe they’re overly sweet, pumpkin-spiced garbage in a pint glass. This article isn’t for these folks.

Read more
This year’s Sierra Nevada Oktoberfest beer has a German wheat twist
It's a collaboration with German wheat beer brewery Brauerei Gutmann
sierra nevada oktoberfest beer 2024 okt gutmann 44

Ever popular craft beer brand Sierra Nevada is announcing its newest release for Oktoberfest season, and appropriately enough, it's a Festbier. Despite the name, Oktoberfest traditionally kicks off in Bavaria, Germany in late September, so Sierra Nevada is rolling out its new offering now.

The Californian brand traditionally collaborates with a German beer brand for its release each year, and this year it is working with family-owned brewery Brauerei Gutmann. Based in the village of Titting in Bavaria, this brewery is famed for its hefeweizen style beers. But together the brands are creating a festbier, which is more like a robust lager style. It will include a hint of wheat malt though, as a nod to the Gutmann wheat beer style.

Read more
9 best fall beers and autumnal releases to drink this year
Pumpkin brews, Oktoberfest ales, and a few more to celebrate the season
Mug of beer outside on a table

Now that we’re well into August, it’s OK to start looking toward fall. Fear not, you still have time for days spent lounging on an inner tube in a lake or pond. But autumn is coming and there’s no way you can stop it even if you cover yourself with more SPF than is remotely healthy and attempt to hide under a dock or beneath a pool floatie.

Don’t worry though, it’s not so bad. The return of the autumnal season means that you’ll soon be imbibing fall beers. It’s a great season to be a beer fan as you have your pick of Oktoberfest-style beers, pumpkin ales, brown ales, Vienna lagers, and all manner of bolder, richer, maltier brews. Keep reading to see our list of the best fall beers.
The best fall beers for your favorite autumn activities

Read more