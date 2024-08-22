Hibachi at home is trending

First, there was pandemic sourdough bread and virtual wine tastings. Now, there’s hibachi at home, the latest trend in the land of food. The cooking style, a flamboyant display of flames and diced proteins is trending something fierce.

The economy has fared better than most have expected, and people are shelling out for cool at-home experiences. Normally, the hibachi experience comes at the hands of a famous Japanese steakhouse chain. Now, courtesy of companies like Batch and partners like Let’s Hibachi, the explosive dining style is taking over parties and other social gatherings.

To date, Batch has booked hibachi events more than 2,000 times. The experience blends dinner theater with plenty of flame-cooked goodness. The company CEO and founder Mike Petrakis says hibachi has enjoyed a 126% increase in 2024, with bachelorette parties being the main clientele.

“The visually appealing hibachi experience makes it a popular party to capture on camera and post on social media platforms,” he says. “Sometimes ‘the phone eats first,’ and when people start sharing their creations and techniques, it only fuels more parties to try it themselves. Since the pandemic restrictions in 2020, there’s been such a rise of people ‘partying at home’ and this is just one of many businesses that have found success from being in the right place at the right time,” Petrakis says.

While the party crowd tends to turn towards Hibachi Petrakis says there’s appeal across demographics, including kids. After all, who doesn’t want shrimp thrown into their mouth while watching an expert handle a sharp blade or some flames?

Summer seems like the obvious time for hibachi but Petrakis isn’t expecting to see any slowing come fall and winter. He believes people want this kind of excitement and warmth at home all year round.

More exciting that traditional catering and perhaps cheaper than going out and going to town on a wine list with a large group, the hibachi at-home phenomenon appears to have legs. But what’s on the menu? Diners generally choose between a set of proteins, ranging from chicken, steak, and shrimp to salmon, scallops, and tofu. There are higher-end add-ons like filet mignon and lobster along with sides like fried rice and veggies. The portions are large, to say the least.

Part of the appeal is the BYOB element, along with sake, which can be provided. Hibachi diners can pull from their own wine collections while they eat, or see what beers are chilling the the kitchen fridge.

People love a bespoke meal with entertainment value, but there are challenges. Petrakis says the chefs have to be nimble, operating somewhat remotely and working with the varying kitchen setups that private residences offer. “Chefs also need to be mindful of safety, particularly when dealing with open flames in potentially confined or unfamiliar spaces,” he adds. “The need to entertain while cooking adds another layer of complexity, as they must engage the guests and ensure the food is cooked to perfection simultaneously. Despite these challenges, the ability of hibachi chefs to adapt and deliver a memorable experience is part of what makes this trend so exciting and popular.”

Chefs tend to cook for about 90 minutes and can do so just about anywhere, from backyard decks to parks or office parties.

How to have a hibachi party at home

The best way is to leave it to the pros and book something through Batch (or your talented and trained chef friend). But if you feel inspired enough to go with a DIY approach, there are some things you can do to up your game and flair when cooking and dining al fresco.

If you want to be chef, invest in a good griddle. That, or consider throwing a simple grate over a bonfire or pit setup. Be mindful and keep a fire extinguisher at the ready just in case. Skewered things are great for hibachi, just don’t go too fatty or your flames might get out of hand. Go with simple marinades like teriyaki and know that high heat can dry things out quick. Keep a meat thermometer on your person if that’s what’s on the menu.

Exchange the dangerous knife tricks and juggling of the things on fire for a good playlist. It’ll cause less damage and still provide some entertainment value. You can even dance as you cook.

And what of pairing? Surf and turf does great with a number of drinks, from sake and shochu to high-acid white wines or medium-bodied red wines. Add even more entertainment value to the evening by creating a signature cocktail (better yet, make a large format cocktail for the whole crowd and increase your presentation points with some cool garnishes like dehydrated citrus wheels).

