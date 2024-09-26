 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Hennessy Cognac and Lebron James unite to launch a limited-edition expression

Hennessy and Lebron launched a new, exciting Cognac

By
Hennessy
Hennessy

As if Lebron didn’t have enough going on with the Olympics last summer and the upcoming NBA season, he’s now collaborating with famed Cognac house Hennessy to launch a VS expression called Hennessy Limited Edition by LeBron James.

This partnership between James and Hennessy is a melding of two juggernauts. There aren’t many players more iconic in NBA history (not just today) than the four-time NBA champion (and four-time MVP). There aren’t many Cognac houses more well-known and entrenched in history than Hennessy. It only made sense that the two would collaborate eventually.

Recommended Videos

“As an admirer of Hennessy and its iconic brand, I’ve always appreciated its commitment to basketball and how it celebrates the sport’s influence on and off the court,” James said in a press release. “I was fortunate enough to visit the Maison in Cognac a while back, and seeing the care and craftsmanship that go into creating each bottle was pretty incredible. This collaboration represents a shared sense of dedication and discovery coming to life for everyone to enjoy.”

Related

The Cognac

Hennessy
Hennessy

The expression inside is a mellow, sippable, complex VS Cognac. And while the spirit inside is memorable, it’s the bottle we’re most interested in. This limited-edition bottle features an illustration of James in purple and orange with the Hennessy Bras Armé intertwined with the future hall-of-famer’s well-known crown sleeve tattoo.

Where can I buy it?

Hennessy
Hennessy

If you want to get your hands on this limited-edition Cognac, you can buy it at retailers throughout the US beginning on September 30, 2024, for a suggested retail price of $53.99.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Whisky distillery Tamdhu launches its new rare and aged series with a 43 Year Old
As you'd expect from a rare and very old release, it will retail for a collector's price
Pouring a glass of whiskey.

Tamdhu is one of the lesser known Scotch distilleries, but it's well worth checking out if you enjoy the Speyside style. Now, the brand is launching a new Dedicated Collection series of the oldest and rarest whiskies produced by the distillery, and it's kicking off with a 43 year old expression.

The release of Tamdhu 43 Years Old will be limited to just 100 bottles, which offer whisky made from the natural spring at Tamdhu and aged in Sherry-seasoned oak casks for notes of toffee, spices, and citrus, with flavors of Sherry, orange and fruits, and molasses, with a long oak finish with a hint of berries.

Read more
Tequila Don Julio’s new limited edition bottle by fashion designer Willy Chavarria
The bottle features iconography celebrating the Mexican holiday of Día de Muertos
don julio willy chavarria bottle tequila 70 a ejo cristalino artist edition horizontal captured by diego bendezu

High end spirits have always been a blend of flavor and art, and tequila brand Don Julio is embracing that with its new limited edition bottle. The brand brought artist and fashion designer Willy Chavarria on board to create the bottle for its 70 Añejo Cristalino Artist Edition, inspired by Chavarria's Mexican-American heritage and the Día de Muertos holiday.

The bottle features roses and Mexican iconography to celebrate the worldwide popularity of this Mexican spirit. “I am deeply inspired by my Mexican heritage which I strive to represent through my art and design,” said Chavarria. “The Tequila Don Julio 70 Añejo Cristalino Artist Edition bottle along with my recent collection is a heartfelt illustration of the synergy between time-honored tradition and Mexico’s modernism.”

Read more
The Dalmore introduces new edition of its 30 Year Old single malt Scotch
Finished in port casks for flavors of fruits, cacao, and ginger
the dalmore 2024 30yo scotch 28 30 finals web v2 0024

Storied Scotch brand The Dalmore is releasing a new edition of its renowned 30 Year Old single malt, in a strictly limited edition that consists of under 1,000 bottles. The 2024 edition of the 30 Year Old Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky has been finished in port casks for rich flavors of fruits, cacao, and ginger.

The 30 Year Old series consists of yearly releases of some of the older aged whisky from The Dalmore, with previous years' releases seeing widespread acclaim. The release this year has been aged first in American white oak ex-Bourbon barrels, before being finished in a combination of Colheita and Tawny Port casks from Graham’s Port.

Read more