Hennessy and Lebron launched a new, exciting Cognac

As if Lebron didn’t have enough going on with the Olympics last summer and the upcoming NBA season, he’s now collaborating with famed Cognac house Hennessy to launch a VS expression called Hennessy Limited Edition by LeBron James.

This partnership between James and Hennessy is a melding of two juggernauts. There aren’t many players more iconic in NBA history (not just today) than the four-time NBA champion (and four-time MVP). There aren’t many Cognac houses more well-known and entrenched in history than Hennessy. It only made sense that the two would collaborate eventually.

Recommended Videos

“As an admirer of Hennessy and its iconic brand, I’ve always appreciated its commitment to basketball and how it celebrates the sport’s influence on and off the court,” James said in a press release. “I was fortunate enough to visit the Maison in Cognac a while back, and seeing the care and craftsmanship that go into creating each bottle was pretty incredible. This collaboration represents a shared sense of dedication and discovery coming to life for everyone to enjoy.”

The Cognac

The expression inside is a mellow, sippable, complex VS Cognac. And while the spirit inside is memorable, it’s the bottle we’re most interested in. This limited-edition bottle features an illustration of James in purple and orange with the Hennessy Bras Armé intertwined with the future hall-of-famer’s well-known crown sleeve tattoo.

Where can I buy it?

If you want to get your hands on this limited-edition Cognac, you can buy it at retailers throughout the US beginning on September 30, 2024, for a suggested retail price of $53.99.