 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

These are our favorite ginger beer cocktails

Add this spicy soda to your go-to cocktail ingredients list

By
Highball
MaximFesenko / iStock

Originating in the 1700s in England, ginger beer is a unique, spicy ingredient used in myriad classic cocktails. For those unaware, ginger beer is exactly what it appears to be. It’s a carbonated, sweetened soda (it’s definitely not a beer) flavored with actual ginger or ginger flavoring. The result is a spicy, prickly beverage well suited for mixing with a variety of flavors and ingredients.

It shouldn’t be confused with ginger ale. That type of soda is much milder in ginger spice than its ginger beer counterpart. If you’re looking for a light, refreshing ginger-flavored soda, you’ll crack open a ginger ale. If you’re looking for spicy, tingly heat to add to a cocktail, you have to use ginger beer.

Recommended Videos

Ginger beer-based cocktails are great all year long but are especially welcoming during the cooler months. The warming, spicy heat of the ginger beer adds an extra bold dimension to a variety of iconic cocktails. Each one is perfect for autumn, winter, and every unseasonably cold evening throughout the year. Spicy heat and booze, what’s not to love?

Related

Three great ginger beer cocktails

Frozen Moscow Mule cocktail
Victoria Kondysenko / Shutterstock

Now that you’ve learned a little bit about ginger beer and how its spicy, hot, prickly flavor will benefit your favorite cocktail, it’s time to get into some of the drinks. Well-known drinks like the Moscow Mule, Ginger Buck, and Dark ‘n’ Stormy wouldn’t be the beloved cocktails they are without the addition of ginger beer. Below, you’ll learn about these iconic drinks (as well as step-by-step instructions to make each). Keep scrolling to see them all.

Dark ‘n’ Stormy

A Goslings Dark 'n' Stormy surrounded by lime, Black Rum, and Ginger Beer ingredients
Goslings Black Seal Rum / Goslings

Unlike some classic cocktails, the Dark ‘n’ Stormy has a well-known (possibly true) origin story. It was created in 1806 in Bermuda when workers at a ginger beer factory decided to mix the spicy soda with Gosling’s Black Seal Rum. Unsurprisingly, the name likely originated from the dark color of the drink and how it reminded its creators of a dark and stormy sea. Not only does it have strong ties to the island of Bermuda, but Gosling Brothers Ltd even trademarked the cocktail back in 1991. A smart move by the brand, but now legally, you need to use its rum to make the drink if you want to call it a Dark ‘n’ Stormy.

What you need to make the Dark ‘n Stormy

  • 2 ounces of dark rum
  • 1/2 ounce of fresh lime juice
  • Ginger beer topper

The Dark ‘n’ Stormy recipe steps

1. Add ice to a highball glass.
2. Pour in dark rum and fresh lime juice.
3. Top with ginger beer.
4. Stir gently to combine all the ingredients.
5. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Ginger Buck

Ginger Buck cocktail
bhofack2 / iStock

While there are disputes about who created the Buck cocktail, it’s believed to have been created in the late 1800s. The name is known to have come from a drink called the “Horse’s Neck,” which was made with ginger ale and lemon juice without alcohol. The Buck came from the idea of being bucked off a horse from the extra kick of whiskey. The simple, easy-to-make cocktail consists of whiskey, lemon juice, simple syrup, and ginger beer.

What you need to make the Ginger Buck

  • 2 1/2 ounces of bourbon whiskey
  • 1/2 ounce of fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 ounce of simple syrup
  • Ginger beer topper

The Ginger Buck recipe steps

1. Add ice to a cocktail shaker.
2. Pour the whiskey, fresh lemon juice, and simple syrup into a cocktail shaker.
3. Shake vigorously to combine all the ingredients.
4. Strain into an ice-filled highball glass.
5. Top with ginger beer.
6. Stir gently to combine.
7. Garnish with a lemon peel.

Moscow Mule

Moscow Mule cocktail
Wine Dharma / Unsplash

In the pantheon of ginger beer-based cocktails, it’s difficult to beat the appeal of the classic Moscow Mule. This drink of vodka, fresh lime juice, and ginger beer has an interesting origin story. In 1941, a woman named Sophie Berezinski needed to sell 2,000 solid copper mugs. She strolled into the Cock ‘n’ Bull Pub in Los Angeles and met the owner Jack Morgan who was trying to sell ginger beer to the American public and John Martin who had just purchased Smirnoff Vodka. The three combined to make one of the most iconic cocktails of all time.

What you need to make the Moscow Mule

  • 1 1/2 ounces of vodka
  • 1/4 ounce of fresh lime juice
  • 4 ounces of ginger beer

The Moscow Mule recipe steps

1. Add ice to a copper mug or a highball glass.
2. Pour in the vodka, fresh lime juice, and ginger beer.
3. Stir gently to combine.
4. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Bottom line

A can of Goslings Ginger Beer on white background.
Goslings

Now that you’ve learned a little about what ginger beer brings to your favorite cocktails, we implore you to buy some and mix with it this fall and winter. Even if you simply mix ginger beer and your favorite aged spirit. you’re likely to be happy with the results.

Editors’ Recommendations

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
What cocktails to make with Belle de Brillet, the pear and cognac liqueur
From a flip to a spritz variation, here's how to use the liqueur in recipes
Belle de Brillet

The more you get into making cocktails, the more you'll find your home bar shelves filling up with intriguing and interesting liqueurs. While spirits often evoke strong preferences for brands among drinkers, they can usually be swapped in and out of recipes quite readily. Liqueurs are more of a complex area though, as they are often more distinct and unique. That makes them fun to drink, but it can make them challenging to mix with.

One such unusual liqueur is Belle de Brillet, a combination of pear and cognac liqueur which has flavors that are fruity but with the spicy notes of cognac. If you're wondering what to make with this liqueur, we've got a selection of suggestions below.
Belle Flip

Read more
What is whiskey made of? This is what goes into your favorite spirit
Have you ever wondered how whiskey is made?
Whiskey glass slammed down and spilling out

There’s a possibility you drink whiskey (only the US and Ireland spell it with the ‘e’) from time to time, and you don’t spend much time wondering what it’s made from. Why would you? You’re too busy enjoying the epic peppery rye spice, herbal, and vanilla notes of a well-made rye whiskey while you sit on a back deck on a cool evening. Or perhaps the sweet, caramel corn, oaky flavors of a long-aged bourbon whiskey as you sit around a roaring campfire surrounded by friends and family.

But maybe in between sips of your favorite whiskey, you do wonder what it’s made from. Sure, you can enjoy the spirit without knowing where it comes from, but wouldn’t that single malt Scotch, bourbon, or Irish whiskey taste even better if you knew its starting point? We think so.

Read more
Explore the flavors of elderflower with these St. Germain cocktails
It's sweet, it's floral, and bartenders love it
Hugo Spritz

St. Germain is an ingredient you'll see tucked away on many bars as it is used in plenty of cocktails. While it isn't usually drunk on its own because of its sweet character, its elderflower flavors bring a delicious floral note to many drinks. Affectionately known as bartender's ketchup for its common use in cocktail making, it is most frequently used in small quantities as its elderflower flavor is potent.

If you've got a bottle of St. Germain and are wondering where to start using it, try some of these classic cocktails.
Hugo Spritz
This bubbly, refreshing drink is the St. Germain classic. Appealing to those who enjoy an Aperol Spritz but want a version which is less bitter and more floral, this drink has the great advantages of being easy to make and easy to tweak. To fancy up the simple cocktail you can add garnishes like mint and lime.

Read more