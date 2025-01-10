 Skip to main content
Try out these quirky variations on a classic Old Fashioned

By
The Old Fashioned is one of the most iconic and beloved drinks, with its simple but winning formula that shows off the best flavors of your finest whiskies. But if you fancy trying out something a little bit different, then with a few tweaks you can turn an Old Fashioned into something quite different.

We’ve got three recipes from Four Roses Small Batch which show off the caramel and vanilla flavors of this spirit, by adding in fun extra ingredients to evoke toasted marshmallow, coffee, and chocolate. The perfect sip for a chilly winter evening.

Toasted Marshmallow Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Four Roses Small Batch
  • ½ oz Caramel Syrup
  • ½ oz Vanilla Syrup
  • 2 dashes Angostura Bitters
  • Marshmallow Garnish

Method:

Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass. Stir for fifteen seconds. Strain into a rocks glass with ice. Torch marshmallow for 3-5 seconds on a skewer, place on rim of glass, serve and enjoy!

Coffee Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz. Four Roses Small Batch
  • ½ oz Simple Syrup
  • 2-3 Dashes Coffee Bitters
  • 2 Dashes Orange Bitters
  • Garnish: Chocolate Shavings and Espresso Beans

Method:

Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass. Stir for thirty seconds or until the cocktail is properly diluted and well chilled. Strain over ice into glass. Garnish.

Chocolate Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

  • 2 fl oz Four Roses Small Batch
  • ½ fl oz ”Filthy” Cherry Syrup
  • 2 Dashes Bittermen’s Xocolatl Mole bitters
  • 2 Dashes Angostura bitters
  • Garnish: Orange peel

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass. Add ice. Stir for thirty seconds or until the cocktail is well chilled. Strain over a large ice cube. Express orange peel. Garnish

