Finvara The King’s Gambit Irish Whiskey makes its US debut

Finvara The King’s Gambit Irish Whiskey is launching just in time for St. Patrick's Day

If you’re a fan of Irish whiskey, you have a lot to choose from. You can grab a bottle of the tried and true Jameson Irish Whiskey, Tullamore D.E.W., Bushmills, or Redbreast. Or you can purchase a bottle of a lesser-known whiskey. If the latter idea interests you, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, Mack Brands announced the launch of FINVARA, The King’s Gambit, in the U.S.

FINVARA The King’s Gambit

Mack Brands
Mack Brands

Irish Master Distiller David F. Hynes crafts this whisky at the distillery located in Ireland’s Fort of Dealgan by the Castle Town River. The whiskey blends pure grain, malted, and unmalted barley. It’s triple distilled in copper pots and then matured and finished in a combination of ex-bourbon barrels and sherry casks.

According to the brand, this whiskey begins with a nose of caramel, wintry spices, and oak. The palate is a mix of toffee, vanilla, dried fruits, and peppery spice.

“We wanted to create a premium Irish Whiskey that captures the spirit of Ireland’s rich mythology and fantasy storytelling by combining tradition and myth in every sip,” said Nicolas Mack, Founder of Mack Brands said in a press release.

“FINVARA The King’s Gambit is named after a legendary king who, according to Irish folklore cared for his people, ensured good harvests and was known for his love of horses, the woods and a penchant for chess,” he added.

 Where can I buy it?

FINVARA The King’s Gambit is available at select retailers in New York, Connecticut, Illinois, and Massachusetts for the suggested retail price of $34.99 per 750ml bottle. It will be rolled out to other U.S. markets throughout 2025.

