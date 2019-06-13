The Best Beers to Share with Dad this Father’s Day

Share

As we get older, it’s important to spend quality time with loved ones, and when holidays like Father’s Day roll around, it’s time to say thanks for all they’ve done.

Whether or not you’re gifting dad some whiskey, clothes, travel accessories, or a trip to Alaska, we hope you’re at least able to share a brew with him. Here are the best beers to tipple with Pops.

His Favorite Light Lager

If your dad’s not an adventurous beer drinker and tends to steadfastly stick to Bud, Miller, or Coors, then imbibe with him. If you’re normally one to turn your nose up at the straw-colored light lagers, take one for the team and enjoy an ice cold brew with dad and distract yourself with some deep conversations. It’s a day for him, after all.

Pabst’s Lineup of Regional Lagers

For a dad willing to stretch out his tastebuds, at least a little bit, the Pabst portfolio of beers offers up a glimpse into beer history. Whether it’s Olympia or Rainier from the Pacific Northwest, Stroh’s or Schlitz from the Midwest, Lucky Lager from the Bay Area, or Lone Star from Texas, these beers are fun to take down with dad.

Anchor Steam

As the granddaddy of all craft beer, Anchor Steam is an accessible beer for most beer drinkers. The sweet, malty backbone isn’t “classically” a beer flavor, but it is delicious. Just like you wouldn’t be around without dad, many of our favorite beers today wouldn’t be around without Anchor Steam.

Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro

For dads who want a little bit of dark beer, grab a Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro. This classic craft stout is creamy with its nitrogen packaging and is exceptionally light. Sure, plenty of beer fans reach for a big, boozy barrel-aged stout when it comes time to celebrate a holiday, but this beer cashes in on some of that richness, without the alcohol and indulgence.

Allagash White

Few beers can be as thirst-quenching and versatile on a hot summer barbecue as this Maine brewery’s Belgian-style wheat beer. With coriander and orange peel and a hazy appearance from the use of unmalted wheat, Allagash White certainly would be considered on a Mount Rushmore of beer. Like many of the craft beer OGs, it’s easy to get sidetracked to more flashy, trendy beers, but this staple won’t let you or dad down.

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

Like Anchor Steam, Sierra Nevada Pale Ale helped give birth to so many of the beer around today and whenever we’re thanking a dad, this should be a consideration. Sierra Nevada Pale has been around long enough it’s probably been in plenty of our dads’ refrigerators and helped introduce a new generation of drinkers.

Firestone Walker Lager

Hot summer days generally call for something light, crisp and refreshing. Firestone Walker’s Lager hits all the right notes – whether you’re in a canoe, golf car, or pool floatie. Plenty of craft brewers are churning out light lagers rivaling those put out by the brands of our fathers’ youth, and Firestone’s is one that doesn’t disappoint.

Harp

This is a nod to this writer’s father, who loves himself some of the Irish lager Harp, made by Guinness. If there’s a shindig, you can be sure he’s found some Harp for the fridge. And no matter where he goes that has a bar, he’s looking for it.

Article originally published by Lee Heidel on June 15, 2017.