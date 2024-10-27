The famed Mexican chef is launching his own mezcal

Enrique Olvera is a big deal in the culinary world. The renowned Mexican chef is the owner and head chef at the wildly popular haute cuisine Pujol in Mexico City, the ninth-ranked restaurant in the world. Having made a name for himself on the culinary world stage, he’s setting his sights on mezcal.
Manojo Mezcal
It’s called Manojo Mezcal, and its name combines two Spanish words: “mano,” meaning one, and “Ojo,” meaning eye. If you directly translate the word, it means “a bunch,” and co-founder Olvera and his team believe the name means “an abundance of friends and good times fueled by great mezcal.”
Olvera and his team worked closely with famed husband-and-wife mezcaleros Joel Velasco and Felicitas Hernández. The duo has more than five decades of mezcal-making experience.
The brand’s first mezcal is Manojo Mezcal Espadín which made with a seven—to nine-year-old Espadin agave base. This creates an 86-proof, memorable, sippable mezcal with notes of minerality, herbs, orchard fruits, and a smooth, sweet, memorable finish. This mezcal is best enjoyed in a cocktail or neat with a slice of orange.
“Manojo Mezcal is meant to be enjoyed with friends, a celebration of life and our rich cultural heritage” Olvera, Manojo Co-founder and Creative Imagineer said in a press release. “We’re incredibly proud to introduce our first product, an Espadín, that’s versatile and easy to drink.”
Where can I buy it?
Manojo Mezcal is available in the US at manojomezcal.com and at select retailers for a suggested retail price of $49.99.