 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Dogfish Head drops 30 Minute Light IPA beer

A session IPA to kick of 2025

By
Dogfish Head 30 Minute Light IPA.
Dogfish Head

New Year, new beers. One of the craft beer movement’s biggest characters just released a new brew. The Dogfish Head beer, dubbed 30 Minute Light IPA, is a session take on the popular style and available from coast to coast.

The beer rounds out a popular series of IPAs including the 60 Minute IPA, 90 Minute IPA, and more. Said series helped popularize the style and has garnered both attention and awards over the years. The newest addition is decidedly lighter, coming in at just 4% ABV.

Dogfish Head 30 Minute Light IPA.
Dogfish Head

As beer drinkers gravitate towards leaner beers, this release is right on trend. Lately, options like Modelo, European lagers, and Italian-style Pilsners have been enjoying the spotlight. And that’s to say nothing of the many great non-alcoholic beer options available these days.

Recommended Videos

The brewery describes the beer as hoppy, crisp, and crushable, with just 95 calories per can. That’s the kind of beer we could crack while cooking dinner without worrying about filling up before mealtime. As usual, the beer comes in a cool-looking can amid a sharp marketing approach. A recent ad refers to Quitter’s Day, or the second Friday of the month wherein so many of us give up our New Year’s resolutions. The ad says “lighten up, you tried! . . . that’s worth celebrating.”

Related

As we speak, many are engaging in Dry January or looking to moderate a bit more. The 30 Minute Light IPA affords a nice option for those looking to get back into beer, but perhaps not dive fully into higher-octane styles like double IPAs or barrel-aged beers.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
Coors Light is doing beer bows for the holidays
A bow with a little extra
coors light dropping beer bows bow2

From classic Clydesdale cans to fireplace beer dispensers, there's a festive theme running through the big beer brands at the moment. Coming in right on cue is Coors Light, which has dropped its beer bows in an effort to make average gifts all the better.

The idea is to brighten up those lesser gifts, from socks to staplers. The bows include QR codes giftees can scan for promos and other perks through Coors. First launched earlier this month, the bows will be on sale for a limited time, for those looking to get into the spirit. Coors says bows ordered by the 15th will arrive by Christmas.

Read more
Expert tips: Thanksgiving beer pairings from a pro brewmaster
A holiday meal fit with beer pairings
Pouring a stout beer

Thanksgiving is traditionally done with classic wine styles like crisp sauvignon blanc or a full-bodied cabernet sauvignon. This year, shake things up a bit for Thanksgiving dinner and go with a proper beer pairing. Turns out, you can create an elevated pairing menu with sippers like lagers and stouts, too.

We spoke with the Moody Tongue's brewmaster Jared Rouben on the subject. His restaurant touts two Michelin stars and delights in a good beer pairing. In fact, it wasn't too long ago that the brewer revealed some great beer and food tips to us. Now, we're sharing his insights on Thanksgiving beer and holiday pairings for the ages.
Where to begin

Read more
Roadhouse Brewing releases latest beer in lauded Kush series
A new IPA from two stellar breweries
Flight of beer

Two big names in the craft brewing world have teamed up for an out-of-this-world beer. The IPA is the work of Jackson Hole's Roadhouse Brewing Company and Half Acre Beer Company in Chicago.

The Interstellar Kush IPA comes in at 7% ABV and is made with a huge hop bill, including varieties like Cascade, Stratus, and Talus. It's the sixth release in the beer series and overflows with notes of berry, earth, and peach.

Read more