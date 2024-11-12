Count the days to Christmas with beer

Dogfish Head Brewery is going festive this holiday period. The renowned Delaware brewery just dropped an advent calendar aptly named 24 Days of Dogfish Head. In it, craft enthusiasts will find a mix of beers, RTD cocktails, and brand merch like coozies.

For a cool $100, craft enthusiasts are treated to a bevy of drinks to guide them through December towards Christmas. It’s part of a larger trend capitalizing both on the tradition of festive imbibing around the holidays and the ease with which today’s consumers can special order alcohol and have it delivered right to their doorstep. And, it’s kinda fun.

Contents range from staple beers like the 60 Minute IPA to relatively new cocktails in a can and even beer soap. There are limited release beers and the packaging fits the flavor of the season. It’s a great way to celebrate a special time of year, especially with your beer-loving family and friends. The extra heady nature of many of Dogfish Head’s beers make for ideal sippers around the fire on brisk evenings.

Dogfish Head founder Sam Calagione has been revered within the craft beer arena. While the brand merged with Boston Beer Company back in 2019, it remains focused on the craft ethos. The advent calendar is currently available here, shipping to most states. No word on the exact production range of the calendar, so get it early if it’s something of interest.

This season, enjoy seasonal fare like our favorite stout beers and winter-ready IPAs. Here’s to a merry season.