 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

This beer is made with recycled wastewater (and the company says you won’t be able to tell)

Let's be honest -- you've probably imbibed something worse than wastewater beer

Christopher Osburn
By
Beer pint
Pawel Kadysz/Unsplash

If you simplify beer down to its most basic ingredients, you’ll find water, malts, hops, and yeast. While the hops, malts, and yeast are tremendously important, it’s difficult to undervalue the importance of water. Specifically clean water. Most brewers in the U.S. might take this for granted, as clean, potable water can be found in most taps from Temecula to Tampa Bay. But, while safe, clean drinking water is prevalent everywhere, sometimes we take it for granted. This is especially true when there are drought conditions, or flooding adds bacteria and other waste into an area’s drinking water.

Also, for all the clean water in the U.S., there’s a lot of wastewater from toilets, sinks, and anywhere else we pour water from. Most of us just see murky, dirty water that we’re glad to see slowly swirl down the drain. When Aaron Tartakovsky, co-founder and CEO of Epic Cleantec, sees wastewater, he sees a seemingly untapped market. A market of energy and rejuvenation.

Recommended Videos

Beer made using wastewater

His company, based in San Francisco, takes wastewater from high-rise buildings in the city and uses advanced, innovative water filtration technology to clean it and make it usable again. And it’s not just drinking water Tartakovsky is interested in though (because technically, you aren’t supposed to drink any of the water, according to the state).

Related

The company also turns water into soil amendments and even uses it to create new, clean energy. But that’s not all. He’s developing techniques to help the planet and counteract the effects of climate change. That’s a big challenge and one that Tartakovsky is very interested in.

Technically, according to California regulations, even though Tartakovsky says that the water is absolutely clean and drinkable after his process, it’s still considered non-potable based on the state’s standards. This is something that will take a long time to change.

Still, that hasn’t stopped Tartakovsky from using the water as a base to brew beer. Specifically, water from sinks, washing machines, showers, and other taps in a San Francisco apartment building of 550 apartments.

His company collaborated with Chris Garret from Devil’s Canyon Brewing Co. in San Carlos, California, to create a Kolsch-style beer called Epic OneWater Brew using wastewater that was cleaned by being filtered through membranes that are the equivalent of one-thousandths of the diameter of human hair. It’s then disinfected using UV light and chlorine. That’s pretty small, to say the least.

The brewery crafted 7,200 cans of the special beer, but the odds that you or I will ever try it is unlikely. That’s because, while the company believes the water used might be cleaner than the water any of us drink out of our tap in our kitchen, California’s rules and regulations make the sale of this beer impossible. Regardless of how clean the water may be, it’s still wastewater and considered non-potable.

How safe is the beer truly? Well, Tartakovsky served the beer to guests at his own wedding. Do you think he would risk that if it wasn’t completely safe to drink?

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
10 fantastic single malt Scotch whiskies to warm you this fall
These Scotch whisky brands have some wonderful single malts
Whisky

Regardless of whether you enjoyed everything summer had to offer, it’s over. While most of us finished up endless days of kayaking, tubing, and boat drinks at the end of August, technically, summer didn’t end until the end of September. But it’s now fall with everything this season entails. Pumpkin-spiced lattes (and pumpkin-spiced everything), brightly hued leaves, and pullover sweaters aplenty. It’s a season of reasonably warm days and chilly evenings. It’s also the perfect time of year to enjoy a warming dram (or three) of single malt Scotch whisky (note that it’s ‘whisky’ not ‘whiskey’ like we use for its U.S. and Irish counterparts).

For those unaware, single malt Scotch whisky is a term used to define whisky from Scotland that was distilled at a single distillery (hence the name), made from barley, and aged in oak barrels for at least three years (although usually much longer). Unlike some other Scotch whiskies (like Johnnie Walker, Famous Grouse, and Chivas), it’s not blended with grain or other whiskies.

Read more
This is the reason why France is going to destroy 80 million gallons of wine
It's heartbreaking, but it's probably the best way to avoid a catastrophe.
Wine bottles

While we here at The Manual love our wines from all across the globe, there is something particularly magical about French varietals. Grapes that grow directly from the soil belonging to the most romantic and passionate of countries have a charm that's uniquely mysterious and beautiful. French wines are adored not just because of their often exquisite and unparalleled notes but because opening a bottle can send you - even just for a moment - to one of the most enchanting places on earth. So if you, like us, find yourself on the more romantic side of wine appreciation, you may find this article difficult to swallow.

France is about to destroy 80 million gallons of French wine. That's enough to fill more than 100 Olympic-sized swimming pools. Not only that, but the country is spending about $216 million (USD) to do it. As berserk as this sounds, unfortunately, it seems to be the most rational thing to do.

Read more
Buffalo Trace brings back old-timey whiskey brands not seen since Prohibition
Don't miss the Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection
ff

When it comes to bourbon (and American whiskey in general) there are few names more well-respected than Buffalo Trace. Obviously, Jack Daniel’s, Jim Beam, and even Wild Turkey are more well-known. But none of them have the accolades and enthusiastic fanbase of Buffalo Trace. Makers of iconic whiskeys like Eagle Rare, Weller, Stagg, Blanton’s, E.H. Taylor, and even Van Winkle, Buffalo Trace is unrivaled in the American whiskey world. But those aren’t even the only whiskeys produced under the Buffalo Trace whiskey umbrella.

The fact that this distillery seems to make nothing but award-winning whiskeys is why we were so excited when we heard that the brand is releasing a line of whiskeys it’s calling “The Prohibition Collection” this month. This new, annual limited-edition collection was created to pay tribute to the various whiskeys that were produced by the then-called George T. Stagg Distillery during Prohibition.

Read more