We love these spiced rum cocktails for embracing your dark side

Spiced rum is one of those rather contentious ingredients that people have strong feelings about — though personally I love it in certain drinks, and I swear by using spiced rum in an Espresso Martini. I think the key for having fun with this ingredient is not simply swapping it into classic cocktails in place of white or even dark rum, as it has a much different flavor profile from these more traditional spirits. Instead, I like to use it in a way that takes advantage of its spicy flavors and sweetness, by mixing it with sharp, punchy ingredients like ginger beer or berry.

These recipes from The Kraken do just that, mixing the brand’s Black Spiced Rum with other hefty ingredients that play well with the distinctive flavors.

The Jungle Beast

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Kraken Black Spiced Rum

1.5 oz Pineapple Juice

3/4 oz Italian Bitter Liqueur

.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

.5 oz Simple Syrup

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a tiki glass filled with viciously crushed ice. Garnish with palm leaves and pineapple.

Kraken Lemon Blackberry Sour

Ingredients:

1.75 part Kraken Black Spiced Rum

0.75 part Lemon Juice

0.5 part Blackberry Syrup

0.5 tsp Cinnamon

Garnish: Lemon rind and Black Sugar Rim

Method:

Add sugar rim to a highball glass. Combine all ingredients and stir to mix. Garnish with a lemon.

The Dark and Gloomy Cocktail

Ingredients:

1 part Kraken Black Spiced Rum

3 parts Ginger Beer

Pinch of silver or black Cocktail Shimmer / Edible Glitter

Method:

Layer all ingredients in a chalice filled with ice and garnish with black sugar rim. Enjoy…as much as your black soul will let you.