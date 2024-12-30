Cristalino tequila guide: Everything to know about it and which ones to drink

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is cristalino tequila? What does cristalino taste like? The best cristalino tequilas

I’ve been writing about alcohol for almost 20 years, and in that time, I’ve spent a long time sipping tequila and getting to know the various aging terms. Unlike whiskey, which often tells you the number of years it matured right on the label, tequila (like cognac) has a specific set of terms used to describe how long a tequila has matured. You’ve probably heard about cristalino tequila in the last few years but might not know what it is.

There’s a good chance you know most of the tequila aging terms. Of course, blanco (also known as silver or plata) is the clear, often unaged (although it can be aged for at least three months) level. Then there’s reposado, which must be matured for at least 2 months up to one year, añejo, which is aged between one and three years, extra añejo, which is aged for longer than three years, and joven, which is a blend of blanco tequila and aged tequilas. Cristalino is the last aging term and one that’s fairly new to the tequila world — this cristalino tequila guide will shed more light on the subject.

Recommended Videos

What is cristalino tequila?

First created in 2011, cristalino tequila was created by Don Julio to celebrate its 70th anniversary. The tequila was initially called añejo claro but was eventually changed to cristalino.

The name refers to the fact that this tequila style is completely clear, just like blanco tequila. But unlike blanco, it’s long-aged (after it’s an añejo tequila) before being filtered through charcoal to remove impurities and the color. In the years since, it’s become a popular style that countless distilleries have produced.

“It’s much more popular in Mexico than it is here,” Mike Dolan Sr., Mijenta’s co-founder and CEO, told Inside Hook in March. He’s right; while it’s rapidly growing in the U.S. (39% growth in dollar sales last year), it’s already the most popular style of tequila in Mexico.

What does cristalino taste like?

It should be no surprise that although cristalino is clear, it’s not a flavorless, dull spirit. The color (and impurities) have been removed, leaving the mature flavors behind. While cristalino tequilas might be different based on their age and who makes them, there are a few aromas and flavors that you’re likely to find.

Like a classic reposado or añejo, you’ll find a nose of oak, sweet caramel, vanilla, tropical fruits, and cooked agave. The palate might feature flavors like vegetal sweet agave, toffee, coconut, honey, candied nuts, oak, and more.

The best cristalino tequilas

Now that you’ve learned a little bit about cristalino tequilas, it’s time to find some to add to your tequila collection. Below, you’ll find some of our favorites. Some are from big names, and others are from lesser-known, notable brands. Keep scrolling to see them all.

Don Julio 70 Cristalino

No cristalino list is complete without Don Julio 70 Cristalino. This is the tequila that started it all. Made to celebrate founder Don Julio González’s 70th anniversary, it’s double distilled before maturing for 18 months in American white oak barrels. It’s then charcoal filtered to remove its color, making it appear to be a blanco tequila.

Tasting notes: Even though it looks like a blanco tequila, this mature tequila is known for its complex flavor profile, which features notes of toasted vanilla beans, cooked agave, sweet honey, toffee, ripe fruit, oaky wood, and light floral flavors.

Maestro Dobel Tequila Diamante Cristalino

Even though Don Julio 70 Cristalino came first, Maestro Dobel Tequila Diamante was the first tequila to be referred to as a cristalino. The folks at Maestro Dobel blend añejo, extra añejo, and reposado tequilas and then age them in new Balkan white wood barrels. The tequila is then charcoal filtered.

Tasting Notes: The result is a crystal clear tequila bursting with flavors like toasted vanilla beans, tropical fruits, cooked agave, oak, and caramel. Sip it neat or on the rocks and enjoy the nuanced, memorable aromas and flavors.

Volcan De Mi Tierra Tequila Cristalino

Now is the time if you’ve never tried a tequila from Volcan De Mi Tierra (it translates to Volcano of My Land). Volcan De Mi Tierra Tequila Cristalino is a can’t-miss tequila. It starts as a blend of an añejo tequila that aged for one year in ex-whisky barrels and an extra añejo that spent three full years in cognac barrels. It’s then charcoal filtered to remove its color and impurities.

Tasting notes: This results in a complex, sippable, balanced tequila with flavors like candied almonds, vanilla beans, cooked agave, oak, and baking spices. This noteworthy tequila deserves to be sipped neat on an unseasonably cool evening.

El Tequileño Reposado Cristalino

While many cristalino tequilas have matured for years, the distillers at El Tequileño decided to craft a younger expression to appeal to different palates. El Tequileño Reposado Cristalino was rested for four months in American oak before being charcoal filtered to make it look like a blanco tequila.

Tasting notes: This young tequila is known for its surprisingly complex flavor palate, which features notes of candied orange peels, vegetal, cooked agave, toasted vanilla beans, pineapple, toffee candy, and light wintry spices.

Herradura Ultra Cristalino Añejo

Herradura is a big name in the tequila world. It’s known for its high-quality, noteworthy tequilas. Herradura Ultra Cristalino Añejo is no different. This tequila is a blend of tequilas that matured for at least 25 months in barrels that once held American whiskey (Jack Daniel’s, Old Forester, or Woodford Reserve). After adding agave nectar, it’s filtered through charcoal.

Tasting notes: This creates a sublime sipping tequila loaded with flavors like toffee, honey, candied nuts, sweet agave, oak, and tropical fruits. It’s a memorable tequila you won’t soon forget.