 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

These new Costco chicken nuggets are just as good as Chick-fil-a & Just Bare nuggets

And you can get these on Sundays, too

Lindsay Parrill
By
Chicken nuggets
CokeLifeCreative/Pixabay

It’s a given that most American families survive on chicken nuggets. Whether they’re our saving grace on a night when cooking sounds unbearable and it’s drive-thru to the rescue, or a big bag of the store-bought variety direct from the freezer, we love our nugs. We love them for our frustratingly picky young children, for our post-cocktail late-night munchies, for our feeling-lazy-but-we-tried salad toppings. We love them for their salty, crunchy reliability that reminds us of simpler times.

And because this menu item is our saving grace, our life raft, our rock of stability in a sea of culinary confusion, we know full well that not all chicken nuggets are created equal. Of course, we could go round and round for days debating who reigns supreme in the world of fast-food chicken nuggets, but that’s another article for another day. The issue at hand is which is the best frozen variety, and we have the answer.

Recommended Videos

Costco chicken nuggets are the winner

It should be no surprise that the answer can be found under the popular label we all know and love – Kirkland. Costco has been serving up most of our favorite things for years, from jumbo trampolines to big-screen TVs to chocolate-covered cashews, so it only makes sense that they should also be the bearers of the absolute best frozen chicken nuggets.

Related

Costco’s Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks are one of the newest additions to the mega warehouse store’s popular freezer section, and people are talking. Fully cooked and breaded, these chicken pieces are made from boneless, skinless chicken breasts and pack a hefty 16 grams of protein per serving. Better still, they’re made from chickens that have been raised without steroids, antibiotics, or added hormones. And while all of these facts are great, what’s even more sublime is that they’re nearly indistinguishable from the greasily delicious fast-food versions we all adore, like Chick-fil-a nuggets.

Some shoppers are also noting the similarities between the Costco chicken nuggets and the tremendously popular (and pricy) Just Bare chicken nuggets. Gone are the days of mushy, flavorless mystery meat nuggets, served up with a side of heartburn and regret. These are the real deal.

Of course, some Costco stores receive new products more quickly than others, so not every location may have Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks in stock just yet. And as for those that do, you’d better get there fast!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…
Why you should never buy shredded cheese at the store
Grated cheese isn't that hard to make anyway
Grated cheese

It's one of those things that's become so normalized that we don't even consider it a convenience item anymore. Cheese comes grated. That's how we often use it, so that's how we buy it. End of story. But there was a time when cheese didn't come in a convenient zip-top package. Until 1958, when Sargento first shredded some cheddar and put it in a bag, we had to do the hard work ourselves. Now, those convenient bags of shredded cheese come in every size, in countless cheesy varieties, making homemade enchiladas and casseroles easier than ever. Unfortunately, though, as with most things, that convenience comes at a cost -- even grated cheese.

It's expensive
The most obvious cost is literal -- pre-shredded cheese is far more expensive than blocks of the good stuff -- no matter if you're talking about Kraft cheese, Sargento cheese, or any other brand. The more prep work the brand does for you, the higher your grocery bill. On average, pre-shredded cheese costs about $1.50 more per cup than block cheese. When you do the math, those savings are pretty significant.

Read more
There are 5 ways to make the best scrambled eggs: Learn how to master them all
This breakfast staple can be scrambled many different ways — which is your favorite?
Scrambled eggs

Arguably the most popular breakfast item in this country, the scrambled egg is a thing of pure beauty. Coaxing us awake each morning with its pillowy, warm texture, and mild, nutritious savoriness, it's ready to take on any topping from hot sauce to caviar, eager to nourish and satisfy. This low-calorie, quick-cooking, healthful little package is the perfect way to start the day. And for this, sweet scrambled egg, we are thankful.

We all know that there are about a million different breakfast egg preparations. From poached to fried to soft-boiled, everyone has a favorite. But there's just something everyone adores about the scramble. Perhaps it's the no-frills presentation or the way they so perfectly pile on a piece of toast. Whatever the reasons, there are plenty of answers to the question about how to make scrambled eggs. And if you don't know the basic methods of scrambling an egg, you're doing this beautiful breakfast staple, and yourself, a disservice.

Read more
Wondering how to get rid of bloating? The best foods to beat belly bloat
From apples to rhubarb, here are a few of our favorite tasty bloating remedies
Man with bloated tummy.

No one likes to feel bloated. Not only may you feel a little self-conscious if you have a prominent, protruding, bloated belly, but bloating is also physically uncomfortable and can make you feel sluggish. Unfortunately, quite a few foods can cause bloating, and there are additional factors that can make you bloated, so feeling bloated after eating, drinking, or even exercising is rather common.

The good news is that there are certain foods that can reduce bloating to help you relieve the discomfort. Foods that help with bloating do not make you lose fat, but they can reduce inflammation in the gut and reduce fluid retention to help you get rid of any gas or water causing a belly pooch.

Read more