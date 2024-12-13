 Skip to main content
This Puerto-Rican inspired riff on the Coquito uses Scotch Whisky

Buchanan's Scotch Whisky is celebrating Hispanic American culture this season

Eggnog may be the go-to drink at this time of year in many areas of the U.S., but in Puerto Rico and in many Hispanic communities the preferred choice is the Coquito. This combination of rum, coconut, milk, and vanilla has a similar smooth creamy texture to eggnog but a lighter coconut flavor, often enhanced with a sprinkle of cinnamon and the lighter flavors of white rum.

This year, Buchanan’s Scotch Whisky has put out its own take on the Coquito as part of a campaign celebrating Hispanic American holiday traditions. Instead of rum, this version uses Scotch Whisky for a smoky, moodier flavor balanced by plenty of sweet dairy. As part of the campaign, the company is donating $150,000 to nonprofits who support food service workers via the 200% Futuro Fund, particularly highlighting those who work in food service over the holiday period and who may not get paid time off to spend with friends and family.

The brand worked with Puerto-Rican chef Manolo López for his take on the Coquito, with a batched recipe designed to be made to share with a group as part of the holiday season celebrations, and ideal for pairing with a traditional meal of Pernil y Arroz con Gandules.

Buchanan’s Cafecito Coquito

Buchanan’s Scotch Whisky toast to Más Noches Buenas with a Coquito cocktail this holiday season, made with Buchanan’s DeLuxe
Buchanan's Scotch Whisky

Ingredients (14 Servings):

21 oz Buchanan’s 12-Year DeLuxe Blended Scotch Whisky
15 oz Coconut Cream
13.5 oz Coconut Milk
12 oz Evaporated Milk
14 oz Sweetened Condensed Milk
1 tbsp Cinnamon

Garnish: Grated Nutmeg

Glassware: Rocks Glass

Method: Combine all ingredients into a serving pitcher. Stir until combined. Serve over ice and garnish with shaved nutmeg.

