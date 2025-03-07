Get a taste of Marvel with these Daredevil-inspired cocktails

Today is worth celebrating for several reasons -- not only is it Mardi Gras, but it's also Pancake Day. To my mind it's frankly tragic that the tradition of Pancake Day or Shrove Tuesday isn't better known outside of Britain, as I think everyone deserves a day to enjoy this beloved dessert.

There's a new trend hitting the British cocktail scene too, and it involves turning the iconic flavors of pancakes with lemon and sugar into a cocktail. Madness? Perhaps, but delicious all the same. Mixologist Patrick Pistolesi from NIO Cocktails has created two drinks to celebrate this auspicious day, so get the frying pan heated and the batter ready, because it's pancake time.

Lemon & Sugar Pancake Cocktail