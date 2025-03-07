Get a taste of Marvel with these Daredevil-inspired cocktails

Daredevil is back on our TV screens after too long away, with the Daredevil: Born Again comeback being the must-watch series of the month. And if you love all things Matt Murdock and are planning a watch party with friends, then you can serve up some themed cocktails with these recipes from Devil’s Reserve. The appropriately named tequila expression from Cuervo has a sweet heat which is suited to blending with fruity and spicy flavors, making it the perfect partner for these drinks, which you can also pick up as a kit.
The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Devil’s Reserve
- 2 oz Strawberry Juice
- 0.5 oz Chamoy
- 0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice
- Garnish: Dehydrated Strawberry Slice on a Pick
Method:
- Measure and add Devil’s Reserve™, strawberry juice, fresh lime juice, and chamoy sauce to a shaker.
- Fill shaker with ice and shake vigorously.
- Strain shaken cocktail into the glass and top with fresh ice.
- Stab dehydrated strawberry slice with a pick and apply to the glass.
- Take a sip and make a deal with the devil.
Shot of Red
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Devil’s Reserve
- 0.75 oz Watermelon Juice
- 0.25 oz Fresh Lime Juice
- 2 dashes Hot Sauce
- Garnish: Chili-Lime Seasoning
Method:
- Pour the chili-lime seasoning onto a small plate.
- Moisten the rim of two shot glasses with a lime wedge and roll back and forth in the chili lime seasoning. Set aside.
- Measure and add Devil’s Reserve, watermelon juice, fresh lime juice, and hot sauce to a shaker.
- Fill shaker with ice and shake vigorously.
- Strain into two shot glasses.
- Take your shots and raise a little hell!
- Pro Tip: Best made with cold ingredients to reduce dilution