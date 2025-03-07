 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Get a taste of Marvel with these Daredevil-inspired cocktails

Try the flavors of Hell's Kitchen with these recipes

By
Devil’s Reserve
Devil’s Reserve

Daredevil is back on our TV screens after too long away, with the Daredevil: Born Again comeback being the must-watch series of the month. And if you love all things Matt Murdock and are planning a watch party with friends, then you can serve up some themed cocktails with these recipes from Devil’s Reserve. The appropriately named tequila expression from Cuervo has a sweet heat which is suited to blending with fruity and spicy flavors, making it the perfect partner for these drinks, which you can also pick up as a kit.

The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Devil’s Reserve
  • 2 oz Strawberry Juice
  • 0.5 oz Chamoy
  • 0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice
  • Garnish: Dehydrated Strawberry Slice on a Pick

Method:

  1. Measure and add Devil’s Reserve™, strawberry juice, fresh lime juice, and chamoy sauce to a shaker.
  2. Fill shaker with ice and shake vigorously.
  3. Strain shaken cocktail into the glass and top with fresh ice.
  4. Stab dehydrated strawberry slice with a pick and apply to the glass.
  5. Take a sip and make a deal with the devil.
Recommended Videos

Shot of Red

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Devil’s Reserve
  • 0.75 oz Watermelon Juice
  • 0.25 oz Fresh Lime Juice
  • 2 dashes Hot Sauce
  • Garnish: Chili-Lime Seasoning

Method:

  1. Pour the chili-lime seasoning onto a small plate.
  2. Moisten the rim of two shot glasses with a lime wedge and roll back and forth in the chili lime seasoning. Set aside.
  3. Measure and add Devil’s Reserve, watermelon juice, fresh lime juice, and hot sauce to a shaker.
  4. Fill shaker with ice and shake vigorously.
  5. Strain into two shot glasses.
  6. Take your shots and raise a little hell!
  7. Pro Tip: Best made with cold ingredients to reduce dilution

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Up your gin cocktail game with fresh fruits and herbs
The fresher your ingredients, the better your drink
Small strawberries in container

Anyone who cooks knows the importance of fresh ingredients for the best tasting results -- and the same is true of drinks as well. If you want to make delicious cocktails, then using fresh fruits and herbs is a wonderful way to add rich, aromatic flavors to your drinks. One option is to create syrups from fresh fruits, but you can also use freshly squeezed juices for luxurious flavors in your cocktails -- and these recipes from Hendrick's Gin use both.
Strawberry SunSqueeze

Created by Liz Pearce, Hendrick’s Central U.S. Ambassador

Read more
Pancake cocktails are a thing now, apparently
Lemon Sugar Pancake Cocktail

Today is worth celebrating for several reasons -- not only is it Mardi Gras, but it's also Pancake Day. To my mind it's frankly tragic that the tradition of Pancake Day or Shrove Tuesday isn't better known outside of Britain, as I think everyone deserves a day to enjoy this beloved dessert.

There's a new trend hitting the British cocktail scene too, and it involves turning the iconic flavors of pancakes with lemon and sugar into a cocktail. Madness? Perhaps, but delicious all the same. Mixologist Patrick Pistolesi from NIO Cocktails has created two drinks to celebrate this auspicious day, so get the frying pan heated and the batter ready, because it's pancake time.
Lemon & Sugar Pancake Cocktail

Read more
Celebrate Mardi Gras with these colorful cocktails
Get your beads and your masks ready
A large Mardi Gras mask on a balcony railing.

Today is Mardi Gras, the yearly New Orleans tradition that's a great excuse to celebrate and throw a fun party and mix up some special celebratory drinks, no matter where you live. And as one of the biggest markers of Mardi Gras celebrations are bright and joyful colors, like the bright purple Mardi Gras cocktail we shared previously, you should be prepared to get colorful with your creations.  But purple isn't the only option for fun and colorful carnival drinks, as we've also got two more rum cocktails for you to try.

These cocktails use rum straight from Louisiana, from the brand Oxbow Rum Distillery, including a twist on the classic daiquiri which uses colorful sprinkles for decoration and a banana-infused take on the Manhattan, inspired by New Orleans' beloved Bananas Foster dessert.
Shaken Mardi Gras Daiquiri

Read more