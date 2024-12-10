Coors Light is doing beer bows for the holidays

From classic Clydesdale cans to fireplace beer dispensers, there’s a festive theme running through the big beer brands at the moment. Coming in right on cue is Coors Light, which has dropped its beer bows in an effort to make average gifts all the better.

The idea is to brighten up those lesser gifts, from socks to staplers. The bows include QR codes giftees can scan for promos and other perks through Coors. First launched earlier this month, the bows will be on sale for a limited time, for those looking to get into the spirit. Coors says bows ordered by the 15th will arrive by Christmas.

While a bowling ball is a perfectly good gift, we understand the sentiment. The so-called “surprise gift bundle” included with the bow offers access to Coors Light merch and a gift card. So, if you’re worried about how your present or White Elephant gift will be received, consider putting a bow on it.

“Whether it’s shipping delays, crowds, or the stress of finding the perfect present, there’s nothing chill about holiday shopping,” said Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing, Coors Family of Brands. “So for the Coors Light fan in your life, our beer bows transform your not-so-great gift into something special worth celebrating.”

With the holidays looming, be sure to check out our features on the best holiday cocktails and the best holiday beers. Here’s to a refreshing and safe end of 2024. And if you need a little more inspiration on the gift-giving front, read our gifts for wine enthusiasts piece.