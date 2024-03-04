 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

This is what the VSOP designation means on that bottle of Cognac

What is VSOP cognac?

Christopher Osburn
By
Cognac
Timothé Durand/Unsplash

If you’re new to cognac, you might find the French spirit to be a little overwhelming. We can understand this. Getting into a spirit like bourbon seems a lot easier because the age is clearly defined on the label (in many cases). You’ll often see various ages on bourbon labels telling you exactly how long the corn-based whiskey spent in the barrel. You’ll usually see them labeled as ten years and beyond.

Cognac, on the other hand, is much more like tequila when it comes to aging terminology. For those unaware, tequila bottles don’t like the amount of years the liquid spends aging. Instead, you’ll find phrases like blanco, joven, cristilano, reposado, añejo, and extra añejo. The same goes for cognac, where you’ll find bottles labeled with terms like VS, VSOP, XO, and other random terms. While we could spend all day writing about the various cognac terms, today, we’re taking a deep dive into VSOP.

Cognac
Deeliver/Unsplash

What does VSOP stand for?

In the simplest terms, VSOP stands for “Very Superior Old Pale.” You might read that and scratch your head because that doesn’t even remotely explain what it means besides dictating that it’s “very superior” and “old.” But what exactly does that mean?

Recommended Videos

Well, it means that the eau-de-vie included must be aged for at least four full years. To be considered a cognac at all, the spirit must be aged for at least two years. VSOP doubles this (and more in most cases). It can contain cognacs that are much older as well. The blend can have other, longer-aged cognacs, but the youngest cognac is why it gets its designation.

Cognac
White Field Photo/Unsplash

Where did the term come from

Not only is the House of Hennessy one of the most popular cognac brands in the world, but it’s also the brand that originated the term VSOP. In 1817, the Prince Regent (the man who would eventually become King George IV) sent an order for the brand to create a ‘very superior old pale” cognac. The designation has existed ever since. It didn’t become official until 1983 with the official AOC Cognac Regulation.

Cognac barrels
Timothé Durand/Unsplash

What does VSOP cognac taste like?

If you’re a whiskey drinker (specifically bourbon) and you’ve never tried cognac, what are you waiting for? This grape-based spirit, when aged, carries many of the same flavors and aromas of your favorite whiskey. After spending at least four years in barrels, VSOP cognac is fruity, sweet, and lightly spicy.

Related

Depending on the bottle you crack open, you’ll find flavors like vanilla, caramel, ripe fruit, grape skins, oak, and gentle wintry spices. Sip it neat, on the rocks, or mixed into a cocktail like you would your favorite whiskey. After a few sips, you’ll wonder what took so long for you to try it in the first place.

Editors' Recommendations

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Prepare for spring with these great bock beers
The best bock beers for spring
Bock beer

Originating in Germany, bock beers got their name because of a mispronunciation. Its history can be traced to Bavaria in the 14th century. When it began to gain in popularity and moved south to Munich in the 17th century, it was initially referred to as Einbeck (named after the city where it was invented).

But a mispronunciation led to it being mistakenly called “ein bock” which translates to “billy goat.” This is also why many bock beer bottles and cans are adorned with a goat image.

Read more
The difference between an Old Fashioned and a Manhattan: These two classic cocktails, explained
The differences between the old fashioned and manhattan
Manhattan

It’s okay if you don’t know the intricate differences between classic whiskey-based cocktails. Unless you’re an avid home bartender or professional mixologist, no one will fault you for not knowing how to make a Sazerac, Boulevardier, Mint Julep, or any other whiskey-based drink. Also, don’t worry if you don’t know the differences between the two most well-known whiskey cocktails: the classic Old Fashioned and beloved Manhattan.

This is because these two drinks, on the surface, seem very similar. Both are made with whiskey and have some of the same ingredients, but they are surprisingly different in flavor and appearance.

Read more
It’s official: Gen Z is not a fan of wine (and what that means for everyone else)
Gen Z doesn't need wine to be high on life. What's that like?
Friends toasting with beer

For those of us wine-worshipping Millennials, the thought of the younger generation not inheriting this shared fervor for all things viticultural is outright ludicrous. But according to a new report from Silicon Valley Bank’s 2024 State of the US Wine Industry, that appears to be exactly what's happening. Perhaps it was our overenthusiasm that spooked the members of Gen Z; perhaps they found our DIY cork art and tacky TJ Maxx wine-pun napkins too "cheugy," and we've frightened them off of the incredible nectar forever. Perhaps we Millennials were just too outspoken in our passion, and wine is now somehow being reduced and widdled down to nothing but a once-trendy item that will age out of style with those of us who can still rap every word of the Fresh Prince intro. It's enough to make one shed tears into their oversized wine glass. How can this be?

The study
Widely viewed as one of the most comprehensive analyses of the wine industry, Silicon Valley Bank's report is bleak but with a few hints at a silver lining for those of us who are hoping to see the wine industry keep its head above water.

Read more