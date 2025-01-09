 Skip to main content
Make your evenings fancy with these cognac cocktails for the cold weather

Try out these cognac drinks that are perfect for the winter months

By
Cognac Park
Cognac Park

Cognac is a French spirit with a fancy reputation. This type of brandy is made from grapes, and is traditionally French, with an emphasis placed on using high quality varietals and traditional methods. And it can be pricey too — all of which can make it a bit intimidating for your average home bartender to play with. However, you needn’t be afraid of mixing with cognac — in fact, its bold spirituous qualities make it perfect for use in a range of classic cocktails, and it adds great depth and flavor.

If you’re looking for some ways to make use of cognac then these cozy recipes from Cognac Park are just the ticket. The brand offers small batch, handmade cognacs with flavors showing off the terroir of their origins, and the cocktail recipes incorporate ingredients with bold flavors like triple sec, Campari, vermouth, and Benedictine to match up. These would make great introductions to the world of cognac if you’re new to the spirit, so don’t be afraid to try working with something new.

Ruby Cocktail

Cognac Park

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Cognac Park VS Carte Blanche
  • .25 oz Giffard Curaçao Triple Sec
  • .25 oz Campari
  • .75 oz Lemon Juice
  • .25 oz Simple Syrup

Method:

Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled cocktail glass.

Vieux Carre

Cognac Park

Ingredients:

  • 1.0 oz Cognac Park VS Carte Blanche
  • 1.0 oz Rye Whiskey
  • .75 oz Vermouth
  • .25 oz Benedictine
  • 2 dashes Angostura Bitters
  • 2 dashes Peychaud’s Bitters

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice and stir for about 15 seconds. Strain into a chilled rocks glass over ice and garnish with a lemon peel.

