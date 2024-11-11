These two grape-based drinks are a marriage made in heaven

Cognac is one of those spirits that can be a little intimidating. Unlike vodka, gin, or tequila, it’s not something most people have drunk as shots because it’s not something that’s typically available cheaply. Rather, it’s a sophisticated spirit with a high pedigree, and that can make it challenging to get to know it. However, cognac needn’t be scary or off-limits, and it’s a great ingredient to mix into cocktails. Its rich and fruity flavors elevate even simple combinations, and a judicious use of it in the right place will go a long way.

There’s the classic Sidecar cocktail which makes use of cognac in a way that’s almost universally popular, by combining its bold flavors with the easy-going appeal of citrus. But it’s also a terrific spirit to mix with Champagne, as the combination of grape-based drinks makes for a luxurious and indulgent mix that will make any party go with a pop.

Double Down

Ingredients:

2 Parts Martingale Cognac

1 Part Fresh Lemon Juice

1 Part Simple Syrup

4 Parts Champagne or Sparkling Wine

Long spiral lemon twist (for serving)

Method:

Combine 2 parts Martingale Cognac, 1 part fresh lemon juice, and 1 part simple syrup in a shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain and pour the mixture into a glass. Top with 4 parts Champagne or Sparkling Wine. Garnish with a long spiral lemon twist.

Sidecar

Ingredients:

2 Parts Martingale Cognac

1 Part Cointreau

1 Part Fresh Lemon Juice

Orange Peel, for garnish

A pinch of Granulated Sugar, for rimming the glass

Method: