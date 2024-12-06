Chocolate lovers will adore this sweet coconut Coquito cocktail

If you’re a chocolate lover, you might find yourself sadly low on cocktail recipes which cater to your tastes. There are classic dessert cocktails like the Mudslide, certainly, and if you like chocolate mint flavors then there’s the Grasshopper. But with the cocktail world’s fascination with bitter and moody flavors, the fans of all things sweet and chocolatey can find themselves overlooked.

But there are cocktails out there for the sweet-toothed, and they are often party favorites that are enjoyed by lots of people — especially during the holiday season. We’ve got an example of a sweet and creamy cocktail with flavors of white chocolate and coconut that is perfect for making in large batches to serve to a crowd. It would be a great dessert cocktail to end a festive dinner, or you could even bottle it up and give it as a gift to the chocolate lover in your life.

The recipe uses Mozart Coconut Chocolate Liqueur, which is light and creamy with gentle flavors of coconuts and cocoa butter. To create a rich and creamy drink, it’s mixed with evaporated and condensed milks, plus coconut cream and milk, with cinnamon, vanilla, and nutmeg for a hint of spice.

Coquito

Recipe by Gluten Free and More Magazine

Serves 10

Ingredients:

4 oz Mozart Coconut Chocolate Liqueur

4 oz rum

2 (12 oz) cans evaporated milk

1 (15 oz) can cream of coconut

1 (14 oz) can coconut milk

4 oz sweetened condensed milk

2 tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp ground cinnamon, plus more for garnish

grated nutmeg, for garnish

cinnamon sticks, for garnish

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until fully combined. Transfer mixture to glass bottles and refrigerate until cold, at least three hours. Shake before serving. Garnish with ground cinnamon, grated nutmeg and a cinnamon stick.