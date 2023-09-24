 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Climate change has caused olive oil prices to skyrocket, and there’s no end in sight

We all love olive oil, but it may soon be a luxury item

Lindsay Parrill
By
Olives growing on tree
Lucio Patone/Unsplash

As if climate change hadn’t already wreaked enough havoc, now it’s coming for everyone’s favorite cooking essential. According to a recent report published by the USDA, the price of olive oil has risen more than 130% in the past year, with absolutely no signs of slowing down.

Due to irregular weather and extensive drought brought on by climate change, Mediterranean countries such as Greece, Italy, and Spain are all suffering an immense hit to olive crops and production. Spain alone – one of the world’s largest olive oil exporters – is down more than 50% this season compared to last year. A spokesperson for the International Olive Council told CNN, “We are facing a complex situation as a consequence of climate change.”

Recommended Videos

This tremendous hit to crops and subsequent price increases to olive oil is bound to have a tremendous impact on prices worldwide, from grocers to casual patio cafes to fine dining restaurants. Olive oil is just as much a staple in the food world as salt and pepper, and a shortage is far more serious than that of, say, sriracha.

Related

The situation is so dire, in fact, that there’s even a significant rise in olive oil-related crime. Forget good old-fashioned bank robberies or priceless painting heists. It would appear the good money to be made is in the star ingredient of your favorite salad dressings. Marin Serrano El Lagar, a Spanish oil mill, was robbed of about 50,000 liters of extra virgin olive oil on August 30. A deleterious loss that amounts to almost half a million dollars for the company. Unfortunately, Marin Serrano El Lagar is not the only mill to have dealt with this issue. More and more oil companies are being robbed of what is quickly proving to be liquid gold.

And if climate change and thievery weren’t enough, there’s even more bad news. Kyle Holland, oilseed and vegetable oils analyst at Mintec, told CNBC, “Further complicating matters is Turkey’s decision to suspend bulk olive oil exports. The suspension has worsened the already limited volumes in Spain.” That’s right. Because of the drama going on, Turkey has decided to suspend bulk olive oil exports until November, which will only cause prices to skyrocket even further.

With all of the evidence rapidly mounting in front of our faces, it’s getting more and more difficult to bury our heads in the sand when it comes to climate change.

Corey Lesk, a climate researcher at Dartmouth College, told CNN, “We’re on the precipice of game-changing risks, and it’s far from obvious that these won’t push the global food system over the edge, certainly in 50 years, but maybe even in five to 10 at this rate.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…
Review: The HAVA R01 Compact Countertop Dishwasher might be the game-changer your home needs
A small dishwasher might be exactly what you need for your home bar
HAVA R01 countertop dishwasher

A dishwasher is the ultimate daily luxury. Washing dishes by hand is tricky to do properly and actually wastes more water than using a dishwasher. However, for those who lack the space for a full-size unit, or who crave the time-saving sudsy power of a second unit, the countertop dishwasher is the perfect solution. Whether your home bar boasts a sink or not, the HAVA R01 is an ultra-compact option to get your best barware and utensils sparkling clean. Here, we'll review the HAVA R01 model and run through its strengths and weaknesses, both as a stand-alone dishwasher and as a convenient addition to your wet bar.

A mini or countertop dishwasher is a free-standing electric appliance that hooks up to a kitchen faucet or fills with clean water manually and drains the dirty water into the sink. Because there's no plumbing to alter and the machine simply plugs in like other appliances, it is easy to move or store as needed. This makes it one of the most flexible yet hard-working appliances you can buy.
Stats

Read more
7 of the best spirits for spiked apple cider
Add a twist to your apple cider with one of these spirits
Glass mug with spiked apple cider

There's nothing better than a wintery and blustery day. Just kidding; there is, actually. It's called spiked apple cider and booze. You know the kind where you take spices and apple cider, then heat it, and after it gets to a nice hot temperature mix in your favorite spirits? Sit in your favorite chair and just sip the cold away.

Speaking of cold, you can definitely make your own concoction to ease the symptoms of the common cold -- it's called a hot toddy. Sick or not, it's delicious and may keep that cold at bay. In the meantime, we put together a list of some of the best spirits for those cold winter nights. But these aren't just for winter, you can enjoy these drinks year-round, as they can either be made into spiked hot apple cider or cold spiked apple cider cocktails. Consider them the adult's apple juice, and no matter if you decide on a hot or cold cocktail, you're going to enjoy it.

Read more
The best breweries in America: The ultimate bucket list if you love craft beer
Want to combine craft beer and travel? These breweries have great ales and more — worth booking a vacation for
Prairie Artisan Ales Brewery

If you didn’t know it, there are currently more than 9,000 (yes, you read that right) breweries operating in the U.S. That’s a lot of IPAs, pilsners, and barrel-aged stouts. Honestly, it’s way more beer than you or I could ever hope to drink. This also means there are a ton of breweries that, to put it a bit bluntly, aren’t worth your time. There are also a lot of great outfits, brewing award-winning beers. There are also a few that stand above the rest both in terms of quality and atmosphere. These are the bucket list breweries that every beer fan should visit at least once.

The best part? These gems can be found all over the country. There are Chicago breweries, Asheville breweries, and outstanding, can’t-miss breweries from Petaluma to St. Pete. We’re talking names like Tree House Brewery, Russian River Brewing, Brewery Ommegang, and Portland, Maine’s stalwart Allagash Brewing to name a few.

Read more