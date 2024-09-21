There's something special about this Italian superstar

It doesn’t get much more quintessentially Italian than Chianti. Everything about this wine – even the bottle itself – simply sings of romantic sidewalk cafes, gorgeously flowing fountains, and lush Italian countryside picnics. It’s hard to even open a bottle without hearing Pavarotti singing from somewhere in the distant corners of our minds.

But what is it about this charmingly classic wine that makes it so famous? What does Chianti actually taste like? What’s the difference between Chianti and Chianti Classico? And which foods are best served with this staple of Italian culture? We’re here to answer all of the questions you’ve ever asked yourself about Chianti.

Recommended Videos

What is Chianti wine?

You may know Chianti simply for its signature rotund bottle that often sits inside an accompanying straw basket, known as a fiasco. The original purpose of the fiasco was to protect the fragile glass Chianti bottles, giving them a layer of padding during transportation. Over the years, though, the quality of glass has improved immensely, changing in both quality and shape, deeming fiascos unnecessary. Though, many Chianti winemakers still use them in the name of tradition and aesthetics. And if you have a good bottle of Chianti, the inside is just as interesting as the outside.

Chianti (kee-on-tee) is an Italian red blend made primarily from Sangiovese grapes and known for its notes of red fruit, dried herbs, balsamic, espresso, and tobacco.

While to be considered Chianti, the wine must be produced in Tuscany, Chianti Classico (a more prestigious label – more on this in a moment) must come specifically from the Chianti region of Tuscany.

Are Chianti and Sangiovese the same?

We’ve said it many, many times: The world of wine can be incredibly confusing, especially the world of Italian wine. The Chianti/Sangiovese confusion is real, and we’re here to help.

To put it simply, no, these wines are not the same. Chianti wine, while made from Sangiovese grapes, can only come from Tuscany, Italy. Chianti Classico can only come from the Chianti region in Tuscany. Sangiovese wine, also made from Sangiovese grapes, can be produced anywhere in the world.

All Chianti contains Sangiovese grapes, usually blended with other varietals that offer differing textures, flavors, and finishes. Cabernet, Merlot, and Syrah are popular choices that blend beautifully with Sangiovese for a great Chianti or Chianti Classico.

Chianti classifications

Like many wines, Chianti is rich with a colorful history that can be tricky to pinpoint precisely. The general understanding, though, is that the first Chianti wine zone was established by Grand Duke Cosimo Medici III in 1716 and promoted to a DOCG in 1984. This larger Chianti region encompasses much of Tuscany but is broken down into seven smaller subzones, each with its individual take on Chianti, including popular labels like Chianti Rufina and Chianti Colli Senesi.

Chianti Classico, while once a Chianti subzone, has been recognized as an independent denomination since 1996, making it the oldest original area protected by an independent DOCG. This area includes the towns of Greve, Panzano, Radda, Gaiole, Castellina, and Castelnuovo Berardenga. To be considered Chainto Classico, a wine must come specifically from this region and adhere to a set of very high standards involving everything from growing practices to aging to the wine’s alcohol content.

The best way to distinguish a true bottle of Chianti Classico is by the black rooster emblem on the wine’s label. This symbol is a tremendously prestigious and important badge of honor for any bottle to which it is awarded and the most surefire way to identify a true bottle of Chianti Classico.

Chianti aging

Wine aging is a funny thing. While many wines produced today aren’t meant to be aged, there still are a handful of Chiantis that are best after a little time. Common labeling terms you will see concerning a Chianti’s age are as follows:

Superiore: Aged for one year

Aged for one year Riserva: Aged for two years

Aged for two years Gran Selezione: Aged for 2 and a half years or more (only Chianti Classico)

Chianti food pairings

Chianti’s medium to full body, high acidity, and heavy tannins make it the perfect wine to pair with richly flavorful, bold dishes. Its strong acid content stands up perfectly to Italian classics like marinara sauces, pizzas, and other baked pasta dishes. Chianti’s gorgeous tannins also make light of fatty meats like roasts and dry-aged steaks.

We especially love to serve Chianti with an Italian-themed charcuterie board. Hard Italian cheeses like aged Parmesan are beautifully matched with Chianti, as are deliciously curred and salty meats like prosciutto, salami, or mortadella.