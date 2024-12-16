Sip on these celebratory cocktails to welcome the new year

Table of Contents Table of Contents ‘Tis The Spritzer Cowboy Coffee Smoked Chai

It feels like Thanksgiving has barely passed but already the festive period is in full swing. If you’re looking to get ahead of the game for planning your New Year’s Eve celebrations, these fun and festive cocktails are sure to set the mood.

If you’re after something light and refreshing then the gorgeous blood orange ‘Tis The Spritzer will fit the bill, but if you’d rather have something warming and caffeinated then try out the Cowboy Coffee or the Smoked Chai.

‘Tis The Spritzer

Ingredients:

2 oz Tres Agaves Reposado Tequila

1 oz Fresh Squeezed Blood Orange Juice

.5 oz Aperol

.5 oz Cranberry Juice

Champagne

Cranberries (Garnish)

Method:

Add ingredients into a shaking tin and fill with a handful of ice. Shake for 5 seconds, then strain into a Collins glass. Top with Champagne and a few cranberries as garnish.

Cowboy Coffee

Ingredients:

Method:

Rim a chilled cocktail glass with a Coffee-Sugar* mixture. Coffee-Sugar mixture: Crush 5-6 coffee beans with a muddler. Add sugar and stir. Combine liquid ingredients in a mixing glass, then add ice and stir. Strain the cocktail into your glass and enjoy!

Smoked Chai

Ingredients:

2 oz Coppercraft Gin

.5 oz agave syrup

8 oz water

4 oz whole milk

2 oz black tea

4-5 cardamom pods, smashed

2 cloves

Cinnamon stick

¼ of ginger

8 fennel seeds

Star anise, garnish

Method: