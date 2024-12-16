Sip on these celebratory cocktails to welcome the new year

It feels like Thanksgiving has barely passed but already the festive period is in full swing. If you’re looking to get ahead of the game for planning your New Year’s Eve celebrations, these fun and festive cocktails are sure to set the mood.
If you’re after something light and refreshing then the gorgeous blood orange ‘Tis The Spritzer will fit the bill, but if you’d rather have something warming and caffeinated then try out the Cowboy Coffee or the Smoked Chai.
‘Tis The Spritzer
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Tres Agaves Reposado Tequila
- 1 oz Fresh Squeezed Blood Orange Juice
- .5 oz Aperol
- .5 oz Cranberry Juice
- Champagne
- Cranberries (Garnish)
Method:
- Add ingredients into a shaking tin and fill with a handful of ice.
- Shake for 5 seconds, then strain into a Collins glass.
- Top with Champagne and a few cranberries as garnish.
Cowboy Coffee
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz. – Tres Agaves Blanco Tequila
- .5 oz. – Tres Agaves Cocktail-Ready Organic Agave Nectar
- 1 oz. – Coffee Liqueur
- .5 oz. – Bourbon
- .5 oz. – Apricot Liqueur Coffee Beans (Garnish)
- Sugar (Garnish)
Method:
- Rim a chilled cocktail glass with a Coffee-Sugar* mixture.
- Coffee-Sugar mixture: Crush 5-6 coffee beans with a muddler.
- Add sugar and stir.
- Combine liquid ingredients in a mixing glass, then add ice and stir.
- Strain the cocktail into your glass and enjoy!
Smoked Chai
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Coppercraft Gin
- .5 oz agave syrup
- 8 oz water
- 4 oz whole milk
- 2 oz black tea
- 4-5 cardamom pods, smashed
- 2 cloves
- Cinnamon stick
- ¼ of ginger
- 8 fennel seeds
- Star anise, garnish
Method:
- Bring water and milk to a simmer with spices in a saucepan.
- Reduce heat to low and add black tea. Steep for 3 minutes while stirring occasionally.
- Strain into a mug.
- Add Coppercraft Gin and agave syrup.
- Stir well.
- Garnish with star anise.