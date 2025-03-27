 Skip to main content
Everyone will love this caramelized apple bourbon Old Fashioned

Inject your Old Fashioned with some zazz using a flavored syrup

By
Apple Jack cocktail
chas53 / iStock

With National Whiskey Day falling today, we’re celebrating all things whiskey — including, of course, everyone’s favorite whiskey cocktail: the Old Fashioned. For a simple combination of whiskey, bitters, and simple syrup, this drink holds surprising complexity and depth, which is surely why it has remained popular over the decades.

And while we’re great advocates of the classic Old Fashioned as an ideal way to enjoy your whiskeys, you should also feel free to experiment. This recipe, from Bridget Albert, Senior Director of External Communications & Host of the Served Up Podcast at Southern Glazer’s, features a crowd-pleasing combination of bourbon and caramel apple.

Caramelized Apple Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz bourbon
  • 1 oz homemade caramelized apple syrup*
  • 2 dashes Angostura bitters
  • 1 dash of cinnamon bitters
  • 1 thin apple slice
  • Cinnamon stick

Method:

  1. In a mixing glass, combine bourbon, caramelized apple syrup, and bitters. Add ice and stir.
  2. Strain the mixture into a rocks glass filled over a large ice cube.
  3. Garnish with a thin apple slice and a cinnamon stick.

Caramelized Apple Syrup

Ingredients:

  • 1 large green apple, peeled and chopped
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/4 tsp cinnamon

Method:

  1. In a medium saucepan, melt the brown sugar over medium heat until it starts to bubble and form a caramel. Stir occasionally to ensure it doesn’t burn.
  2. Add the chopped apple to the pan and let it cook, stirring for a couple of minutes until it softens and absorbs some of the caramel.
  3. Add water and cinnamon, stirring until the mixture reaches a syrup-like consistency. Simmer for 10-15 minutes.
  4. Strain the syrup through a fine mesh sieve, discarding the apple pieces and solids, and let it cool to room temperature.

Georgina Torbet
