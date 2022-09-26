 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The fall food and wine pairing you’ll be loving through winter

Need the perfect burger wine? Reach no further than a bargain Bordeaux from the Medoc

Mark Stock
By

In food and wine, some pairings stand the test of time. Chianti and pasta with red sauce, Pinot Noir and salmon, Riesling and earthy cheese. But if you don’t know about the marriage between Bordeaux and burgers, the time is now.

Yes, Bordeaux can be wildly expensive. The French wine region is one of the most famous on the planet and its red blends can fetch exorbitant rates. But it’s a big and changing region, with plenty of bargain finds locals might call “everyday wines.” And it just so happens that these wines pair beautifully with burgers.

A lineup of Bordeaux wines.
Image courtesy of Bordeaux Wine Council Image courtesy of Bordeaux Wine Council

An important thing to keep in mind is that there are two distinctive banks in Bordeaux, appropriately named left and right. It has to do with where the wines are grown—in other words, on which side of the Gironde estuary, which includes the Dardogne and Garonne Rivers. The left bank especially is home to some great wines that tend to run for a reasonable $20-$40. Many hail from the Médoc and are deft blends built primarily around Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot.

It makes for a great burger night wine because of the many complementary flavors. With Bordeaux, you get a nice mix of fruit and spice, not to mention enough heft to stand up to beef (or plant-based protein). Here are five easy burger pairings to try that will have you loving Bordeaux as a copilot.

Try them out this September let them carry you all the way through the year. These are pairings you can always count on.

Standard burger

With a run-of-the-mill burger, try a Chateau d’Eyssan Haut-Médoc. It’ll make the beef patty sing and make your favorite condiments pop. Open the bottle while you grill and sip it on its own, to begin with, and see how wonderfully it opens up over time.

d'Eyssan Haut-Medoc red wine bottle.

Plant-based burger

With most of the plant-based proteins, you get a bit more in the way of minerality and earthiness of additives like soy and various oils. Elevate those flavors with a Chateau de la Croix, a wine with a woodsy side to it that does very well with this kind of burger.

Chateau De La Croix Medoc wine bottle.

Veggie burger

Whether it’s a pre-made veggie patty or you’re making your own out of beans or even portobello mushroom, you’ll want a slightly lighter wine on hand. You can achieve that by drinking a wine young (it’ll likely be brighter) or going for something like the Chateau Lestage Darquier Moulis en Médoc “Grand Poujeaux.”

Grand Poujeaux Medoc wine bottle.

.

Mushroom burger

You can’t go wrong with a mushroom burger. But you can improve it, with the right Bordeaux. Play on the funkiness that cheese and fungus bring to the table with a wine like the Legende Medoc, which comes from the famous Rothschild family. It has the dark fruit and depth to handle your mushrooms and is bold enough to take on gamey meats as well.

Légende Medoc bottle.

Hawaiian burger

If you prefer a more tropical burger hit with a little pineapple, teriyaki sauce, and caramelized onion, we’ve got the right wine for the job. The Chateau Fonbadet Pauillac is a great choice, full of character while still restrained in terms of alcohol content and mouthfeel. Best, it has a nice acidity to accompany this style of burger (you can even enjoy it slightly chilled).

Pauillac Medoc wine bottle.

Now you’re set to enjoy the delightful partnership that is Bordeaux and burgers. And best of all, you can do it without breaking the bank—all while getting a taste of one of the most iconic wine regions on earth.

Editors' Recommendations

10 tasty retro dishes that deserve a comeback
retro dishes poised for a comeback pineapple ham
FDA warns against Nyquil chicken TikTok trend (yes, really)
fda warns against nyquil chicken tiktok trend one of the steps in preparation a raw stuffed
This challah recipe is surprisingly simple and will be a hit on Rosh Hashanah
best challah recipe
Why Japas Cervejaria is one of the most interesting breweries on earth
The trio behind brewery Japas Cervejaria.
The 10 Best Almond Milk Brands to Check Out
Eggplant: So Much More Than an Edgy Emoji (Why It’s The Perfect Fall Food Staple)
sauteed eggplant recipe mockup graphics ox u9f uqpi unsplash 2
The Best Rum Cocktails to Make With All Of Your Favorite Rum Brands
Santa Teresa Rum barrels.
Rodney Scott’s BBQ Rubs Are The Spice Your Barbecue Game Needs
BBQ Pitmaster and 2018 James Beard Winner Rodney Scott.
A Guide to Lesser-Known Liqueurs to Liven Up the Party and Your Cocktail Game
A bartender stirs a cocktail in a mixing glass.
The Best Healthy Meal Kit Delivery Subscriptions for Achieving a Balanced Diet
Recipe cards and four sets of healthy meals in front of a Sun Basket box, with flavored water and veggie leaves beside them.
Southern Food Favorites from Popeyes’ Founder: These Tasty Recipes Are Must-Try
Al Copeland and Popeye having fun.
This Kentucky Distillery Will Soon Offer Pot Still Bourbon (And We Can’t Wait)
Preservation Distillery in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Level Up Your Backyard Barbecue With These Easy Tips From An Expert Pitmaster
how to reheat ribs in the oven close up of meat on barbecue grill