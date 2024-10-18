Bunnahabhain is releasing it oldest whiskies yet

Famed Scotch whisky brand Bunnahabhain is set to release the oldest single malt whiskies ever available to American consumers. Distilled, matured, and bottled on the sheep-filled Inner Hebrides island of Islay, these two releases spent three and four decades aging, respectively.

If you didn’t know it, while most of the distilleries on Islay are known for their smoky, peated single malts, Bunnahabhain isn’t. Both expressions were matured in ex-sherry casks and, while free of smoke, have the salty, coastal aromas and flavors of the island where they’re made.

“Our 30- and 40-year-old whiskies are a tribute to Bunnahabhain’s dedication to quality and patience,” Juliann Fernandez, master distiller at Bunnahabhain, said in a press release. “These releases have been nurtured with the utmost care, allowing the complex layers of flavor to develop over time. From the rich sherry notes to the coastal breeze woven into every drop, these whiskies invite true connoisseurs to experience the essence of Islay at its finest.”

Bunnahabhain 30-Year Whisky

This small-batch single malt whisky was matured entirely in ex-sherry casks for thirty years. The result is a non-chill-filtered expression bursting with aromas of sherry, toffee, and honey. Sipping it reveals ripe berries, honey, and sticky toffee pudding notes. The finish is warming and filled with light spices and salted caramel.

Bunnahabhain 40-Year Whisky

This complex, sippable expression was matured for forty years in ex-sherry casks. The result is a highly memorable single malt whisky that begins with a nose of tropical fruits, vanilla beans, candied nuts, and rich oak. You’ll find notes of vanilla, ripe berries, candied nuts, and tropical fruits on the palate. The finish is long, warming, and loaded with tropical fruit flavors.

Where can I buy them?

Only a select number of bottles have been made available to US consumers. You can find them at select retailers and bottle shops for a suggested retail price of $999.99 for the 30-year-old expression and $3,785.99 for the 40-year-old expression.