 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Brunch vomiting: San Francisco restaurants are fining customers for this gross habit, and every city should do the same

Bottomless mimosas are great, but not holding your liquor isn't

Lindsay Parrill
By
Mimosa
Sabel Blanco/Pexels

It may very well be that until now, brunch was the last nice thing. It’s the one meal that remains untouched and cheapened by paper napkins and obnoxiously fluorescent drive-thru menus. It’s the one meal where people still dare to dress for the occasion in pretty florals and sophisticated neckwear. If guests are invited for brunch, it’s more than likely to be an occasion with soft linens and sparkling china. Yes, we’ve been good to brunch. And brunch has returned the favor, magically turning day drinking into something sophisticated instead of tacky. But, as it goes, all good things must come to an end. And it would appear that time is now. At least in San Francisco restaurants.

Of course, not being able to hold one’s alcohol isn’t a new development, but it’s always carried with it a good level of deserved embarrassment and secrecy. Now, we certainly aren’t here to judge, and overindulgence is something that’s gotten the better of all of us more than a handful of times, to be sure. But when public vomiting is a brunch behavior that’s become so normalized that restaurants are making rules around this one specific issue, we, as a society, have a problem.

Recommended Videos

Due to an increased level of tableside vomiting as a result of brunchtime bottomless mimosas, many Bay Area restaurants have begun charging a standard cleaning fee for the occurrence. So regular is this service necessary that it is posted directly in many restaurants right next there on the menu. You know, just your typical San Francisco brunch menu: Eggs benedict, French toast, vomit service, housemade granola with blackberries. The usual.

Because so many people these days are overindulging in the ever-popular brunchtime favorite, bottomless mimosas, restaurants are starting to take a stand. The disgusting burden of having to mop up more than crumbs and maple syrup has taken its toll on servers, and now, those who can’t hang must pay.

SF Gate reports that at Kitchen Story, an Asian-inspired restaurant in Oakland best known for its Millionaire’s Bacon, a sign is posted in the restrooms that reads, “Dear all mimosa lovers, please drink responsibly and know your limits. A $50 cleaning fee will automatically include in your tip when you throw up in our public areas. Thank you so much for understanding.”

The idea seems to be that charging per upchuck will force drunken customers to leave the premises and puke in the street and not all over their onion frittatas. Teerut Boon, owner of the popular Lombard street restaurant, Home Plate, told SF Gate, “We had a problem with intoxication, and also, we needed to turn tables to serve more customers. It’s better, but every other week we get somebody throwing up or vomiting. Now they go outside.”

This is why we can’t have nice things.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…
This 3-ingredient all-purpose bread recipe is super easy to make
Nobody ever said homemade bread had to be complicated.
Pita bread

While homemade bread is an indulgence that remains unparalleled in the comforting joy and satisfaction it brings, preparing it, admittedly, can be something of an arduous process. There's the prepping, the measuring, the kneading, the resting, more kneading, more resting, more waiting, flour dust for days, and a neverending pile of dishes to clean and aching arms to nurse. Learning how to make bread can be a bit much, and we get it. That's why, when an easy homemade bread recipe comes along, we excitedly cling to it like white on rice. Too often, cheats in homemade bread are obvious when the resulting product is tough or lacking in flavor. When one cuts corners in breadmaking, it's hard to disguise the subpar result. But every now and then, there's an exception that leaves even the most passionate of bakers befuddled. A recipe that is equally simple and delicious, defying all baking odds. This is one of those recipes.

Most cultures have their own version of a stuffable flatbread. Pita, perhaps, is the most recognizable. We love pita for its versatility and dependability. Dip it in hummus and olive oil for a perfectly healthy yet indulgent afternoon snack. Stuff it with turkey, cucumber, and cream cheese for a light, yet tremendously satisfying lunch. Cut it into triangles and fry it, sprinkling it with cinnamon and sugar and dipping in homemade chocolate sauce for a deliciously crispy dessert. The culinary possibilities are never-ending, and for that reason, we love the pita. What we love even more, though, is just how ridiculously easy it is to make.

Read more
Tailgating like a pro: Top tips from chefs
Top tips from a top pro - who could ask for more?
A spread from Aba Kebab.

Football season has firmly set in, and the heat of summer is beginning to subside. That can only mean one thing: tailgating season.

Which means it's the time of year for pregame outdoor cookouts, whether it's in your backyard or at the stadium itself. No disrespect to hot dogs and cold beer, but we're ready to elevate our tailgating game. So we reached out to some chefs in the know. And not just any chefs- we're talking superior culinary minds from some of the top tailgating towns in existence.

Read more
Meal-kit maker Blue Apron to be sold — This is what that means for you
Is this good news or bad news?
Blue apron food box

Blue Apron, the original meal kit service, is getting bought out by Wonder Group, a food delivery startup founded by Marc Lore, a former Walmart and Jet exec.

This is pretty big news for the meal kit industry, but what does it mean for you, the customer?

Read more