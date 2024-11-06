Make the season bright with this minty vodka

There are a few flavors associated with holiday desserts and treats, but none are as beloved as the minty, sweet flavor of candy canes. We enjoy these seasonal favorites from November through the New Year. And while they are an excellent, sugary, minty indulgence, they miss out on an important holiday component: booze.

The folks at Colorado’s famed Breckenridge Distillery have a real Holiday treat for you this year. Just in time for the winter months and all the parties, get-togethers, and general seasonal revelry, they’re releasing Breckenridge Candy Cane Vodka.

Breckenridge Candy Cane Vodka

It doesn’t matter whether you’re on the naughty or nice list. You can grab a bottle of this festive vodka to add a little seasonal flair to your favorite cocktails. If you want to add some minty, boozy sweetness to your favorite mug of hot cocoa, this is the vodka for you. Buy it for yourself and mix with it, or put it in someone special’s stocking for a peppermint treat.

This seasonal vodka begins with a nose of spicy peppermint candy. The palate is a mix of white chocolate bark and sweet peppermint candy canes. The finish is warming, sweet, and loaded with mint flavor. After adding this vodka to your favorite winter cocktails, you won’t be dreaming about sugarplums.

Where can I buy it?

Suppose you’re feeling nostalgic for the Holidays gone by, or you love the idea of a candy cane-infused vodka. In that case, Breckenridge Candy Cane Vodka is set to hit shelves all across the US beginning next week for a suggested retail price of $28.99.