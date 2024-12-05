Black Button is releasing a holiday-themed sonic-aged bourbon

Table of Contents Table of Contents Black Button The Nutcracker Single Barrel Sonic Aged Bourbon Where can I buy it?

There are a lot of unique ways to age whiskey. You can blend whiskeys aged in various casks. You can finish whiskey in rum, sherry, and other barrels. You can mix different styles together to make an interesting and flavorful blend. None of these fascinating and innovative aging practices were enough for the distillers at Rochester, New York’s award-winning Black Button Distilling.

As the name suggests, something unique and interesting is going on with The Nutcracker Single Barrel Sonic Aged Bourbon. This isn’t your average limited-edition holiday release.

Distilled, aged, and bottled at Rochester’s Black Button Distilling, this soon-to-be holiday favorite is a mix of craftsmanship and artistry not often seen. This is because this 119-proof straight bourbon was matured for a full seven years in charred American oak barrels. But, as you likely already guessed, that’s not the creative part of the aging process.

It’s sonically aged with the music of (you guessed it) The Nutcracker for an additional two months. Maturation with music worked for Metallica’s BLACKENED and other whiskeys, so why wouldn’t it work for Black Button?

For those new to this style of maturation, the sound waves create vibrations in the barrels, likely adding new and exciting flavors that regular, boring, quiet warehouses don’t have. Don’t believe us? It would help if you tasted it to find out how lively music impacts the aroma and flavor.

The result is a seasonal cask-strength bourbon aptly named Nutcracker, known for its mellow, easy-drinking, complex flavor profile. It just might be the perfect whiskey for your seasonal table.

Where can I buy it?

If the idea of a holiday-themed, sonically-matured bourbon appeals to you, this whiskey can be purchased at Black Button Distilling in Rochester, New York, and on the distillery’s website for the suggested retail price of $79.

