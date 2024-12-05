 Skip to main content
Black Button is releasing a holiday-themed sonic-aged bourbon

Black Button's newest bourbon was aged using the music of The Nutcracker

By
Black Button Distilling
Black Button Distilling

There are a lot of unique ways to age whiskey. You can blend whiskeys aged in various casks. You can finish whiskey in rum, sherry, and other barrels. You can mix different styles together to make an interesting and flavorful blend. None of these fascinating and innovative aging practices were enough for the distillers at Rochester, New York’s award-winning Black Button Distilling.

Black Button The Nutcracker Single Barrel Sonic Aged Bourbon

Black Button
Black Button Distilling

As the name suggests, something unique and interesting is going on with The Nutcracker Single Barrel Sonic Aged Bourbon. This isn’t your average limited-edition holiday release.

Distilled, aged, and bottled at Rochester’s Black Button Distilling, this soon-to-be holiday favorite is a mix of craftsmanship and artistry not often seen. This is because this 119-proof straight bourbon was matured for a full seven years in charred American oak barrels. But, as you likely already guessed, that’s not the creative part of the aging process.

It’s sonically aged with the music of (you guessed it) The Nutcracker for an additional two months. Maturation with music worked for Metallica’s BLACKENED and other whiskeys, so why wouldn’t it work for Black Button?

For those new to this style of maturation, the sound waves create vibrations in the barrels, likely adding new and exciting flavors that regular, boring, quiet warehouses don’t have. Don’t believe us? It would help if you tasted it to find out how lively music impacts the aroma and flavor.

The result is a seasonal cask-strength bourbon aptly named Nutcracker, known for its mellow, easy-drinking, complex flavor profile. It just might be the perfect whiskey for your seasonal table.

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey in a glass on a wooden table
Phil Cruz / Unsplash

If the idea of a holiday-themed, sonically-matured bourbon appeals to you, this whiskey can be purchased at Black Button Distilling in Rochester, New York, and on the distillery’s website for the suggested retail price of $79.

Buy Now

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
