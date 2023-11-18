Wow your guests with this simple tip

Every family has its own Thanksgiving “secret ingredient,” the one thing they do a bit differently when it comes to flavoring the many Thanksgiving side dishes. In my home growing up, that ingredient was Kitchen Bouquet. I’ll be honest with you – I still don’t fully understand this ingredient, but that familiar yellow label puts me in the spirit of falling leaves and pumpkin pie every single time I see it. For my generation, time will undoubtedly tell that the secret Thanksgiving ingredient in every millennial’s pantry is Better Than Bouillon.

This clever little flavor paste is marketed as a stock-maker, which it is. Stir it into some hot water, and bam – instant stock in a wide variety of flavor options. But Better Than Bouillon does so much more than just make stock. Add a spoonful to sauteeing vegetables for an instant flavor upgrade. Stir it into lackluster soups or casseroles that need a lift. Think of this product not just as a way to create delicious stock but as a way to take any boring dish and make it delicious. From Thanksgiving food to otherwise boring weeknight meals, there’s always a way to incorporate this trusty little ingredient. And with Thanksgiving dinner just around the corner, these are a few delicious turkey day favorites, made even better with Better Than Bouillon.

Better Than Bouillon traditional stuffing recipe

(From Better Than Bouillon)

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons Better Than Bouillon Turkey Base

8 ounces pre-cooked pork sausage, sliced

1 large onion, diced

2 celery stalks, diced

1/3 cup butter

1/4 cup fresh sage leaves, torn

1/3 cup dried cranberries

1/3 cup slivered almonds

6 cups day-old white bread, cubed

Method:

Preheat oven to 425F. In a saucepan, combine 1 1/2 cups water and Turkey Base; bring to a boil. Stir in sausage, onion, and celery; boil for 2 minutes. Stir in butter and sage until butter is melted. Stir in cranberries and almonds. In a large bowl, toss bread with sausage mixture until bread is well coated and moist but not soggy (if bread is still dry, add 2 to 3 tbsp more water). Transfer to a greased 13- x 9-inch baking dish; bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until set in the center and top is golden brown.

Better Than Bouillon baked onion gratin recipe

(From Better Than Bouillon)

Ingredients:

1/4 cup unsalted butter, divided

2 red onions, cut into 1/2-inch wedges

2 cooking onions, cut into 1/2-inch wedges

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons Better Than Bouillon Organic Seasoned Vegetable Base

1 cup aged Cheddar cheese, shredded

2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese, grated

2/3 cup breadcrumbs

Method:

Preheat oven to 425F. Grease a 9-inch square baking dish with half of the butter. Arrange onion slices in the bottom of the baking dish. In a bowl, whisk together 2 tbsp cream and flour until smooth. Whisk in remaining cream and Seasoned Vegetable Base; pour over onions. Sprinkle cheddar and parmesan over top. In a large bowl, using fingertips, cut the remaining butter into bread crumbs. Sprinkle evenly over top. Cover with foil; bake for 20 minutes. Remove foil; bake for 10 to 15 minutes or until bubbling and golden brown on top.

Better Than Bouillon creamy mushroom wild rice recipe

(From Better Than Bouillon)

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons butter

1/2 pound sliced mushrooms

1 onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 cup dry white wine

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon Better Than Bouillon Turkey Base

1 cup quick-cooking wild rice blend medley

4 cups baby spinach

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

Method:

Melt butter in a saucepan set over medium-high heat; cook mushrooms, onion, and garlic for 5 to 7 minutes or until slightly softened. Stir in wine; bring to boil. Stir in 1 1/2 cups water, cream, and Turkey Base. Bring to a boil; stir in rice medley. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and cook for 10 minutes. Stir in spinach; cook for 5 to 10 minutes or until rice is tender and saucy and spinach is wilted. Stir in Parmesan.

