This secret pantry staple is the key to delicious Thanksgiving side dishes

Wow your guests with this simple tip

Lindsay Parrill
By
Thanksgiving table
Every family has its own Thanksgiving “secret ingredient,” the one thing they do a bit differently when it comes to flavoring the many Thanksgiving side dishes. In my home growing up, that ingredient was Kitchen Bouquet. I’ll be honest with you – I still don’t fully understand this ingredient, but that familiar yellow label puts me in the spirit of falling leaves and pumpkin pie every single time I see it. For my generation, time will undoubtedly tell that the secret Thanksgiving ingredient in every millennial’s pantry is Better Than Bouillon.

This clever little flavor paste is marketed as a stock-maker, which it is. Stir it into some hot water, and bam – instant stock in a wide variety of flavor options. But Better Than Bouillon does so much more than just make stock. Add a spoonful to sauteeing vegetables for an instant flavor upgrade. Stir it into lackluster soups or casseroles that need a lift. Think of this product not just as a way to create delicious stock but as a way to take any boring dish and make it delicious. From Thanksgiving food to otherwise boring weeknight meals, there’s always a way to incorporate this trusty little ingredient. And with Thanksgiving dinner just around the corner, these are a few delicious turkey day favorites, made even better with Better Than Bouillon.

Stuffing
Better Than Bouillon

Better Than Bouillon traditional stuffing recipe

(From Better Than Bouillon)

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons Better Than Bouillon Turkey Base
  • 8 ounces pre-cooked pork sausage, sliced
  • 1 large onion, diced
  • 2 celery stalks, diced
  • 1/3 cup butter
  • 1/4 cup fresh sage leaves, torn
  • 1/3 cup dried cranberries
  • 1/3 cup slivered almonds
  • 6 cups day-old white bread, cubed

Method:

  1. Preheat oven to 425F.
  2. In a saucepan, combine 1 1/2 cups water and Turkey Base; bring to a boil. Stir in sausage, onion, and celery; boil for 2 minutes. Stir in butter and sage until butter is melted. Stir in cranberries and almonds.
  3. In a large bowl, toss bread with sausage mixture until bread is well coated and moist but not soggy (if bread is still dry, add 2 to 3 tbsp more water).
  4. Transfer to a greased 13- x 9-inch baking dish; bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until set in the center and top is golden brown.
Onion gratin
Better Than Bouillon

Better Than Bouillon baked onion gratin recipe

(From Better Than Bouillon)

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter, divided
  • 2 red onions, cut into 1/2-inch wedges
  • 2 cooking onions, cut into 1/2-inch wedges
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons Better Than Bouillon Organic Seasoned Vegetable Base
  • 1 cup aged Cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese, grated
  • 2/3 cup breadcrumbs

Method:

  1. Preheat oven to 425F. Grease a 9-inch square baking dish with half of the butter. Arrange onion slices in the bottom of the baking dish.
  2. In a bowl, whisk together 2 tbsp cream and flour until smooth. Whisk in remaining cream and Seasoned Vegetable Base; pour over onions.
  3. Sprinkle cheddar and parmesan over top. In a large bowl, using fingertips, cut the remaining butter into bread crumbs. Sprinkle evenly over top.
  4. Cover with foil; bake for 20 minutes. Remove foil; bake for 10 to 15 minutes or until bubbling and golden brown on top.
Wild rice
Better Than Bouillon

Better Than Bouillon creamy mushroom wild rice recipe

(From Better Than Bouillon)

Ingredients:

  • 3 tablespoons butter
  • 1/2 pound sliced mushrooms
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 1 tablespoon Better Than Bouillon Turkey Base
  • 1 cup quick-cooking wild rice blend medley
  • 4 cups baby spinach
  • 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

Method:

  1. Melt butter in a saucepan set over medium-high heat; cook mushrooms, onion, and garlic for 5 to 7 minutes or until slightly softened. Stir in wine; bring to boil. Stir in 1 1/2 cups water, cream, and Turkey Base.
  2. Bring to a boil; stir in rice medley. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and cook for 10 minutes.
  3. Stir in spinach; cook for 5 to 10 minutes or until rice is tender and saucy and spinach is wilted. Stir in Parmesan.

