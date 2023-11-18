Wow your guests with this simple tip

Every family has its own Thanksgiving “secret ingredient,” the one thing they do a bit differently when it comes to flavoring the many Thanksgiving side dishes. In my home growing up, that ingredient was Kitchen Bouquet. I’ll be honest with you – I still don’t fully understand this ingredient, but that familiar yellow label puts me in the spirit of falling leaves and pumpkin pie every single time I see it. For my generation, time will undoubtedly tell that the secret Thanksgiving ingredient in every millennial’s pantry is Better Than Bouillon.
This clever little flavor paste is marketed as a stock-maker, which it is. Stir it into some hot water, and bam – instant stock in a wide variety of flavor options. But Better Than Bouillon does so much more than just make stock. Add a spoonful to sauteeing vegetables for an instant flavor upgrade. Stir it into lackluster soups or casseroles that need a lift. Think of this product not just as a way to create delicious stock but as a way to take any boring dish and make it delicious. From Thanksgiving food to otherwise boring weeknight meals, there’s always a way to incorporate this trusty little ingredient. And with Thanksgiving dinner just around the corner, these are a few delicious turkey day favorites, made even better with Better Than Bouillon.
Better Than Bouillon traditional stuffing recipe
(From Better Than Bouillon)
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons Better Than Bouillon Turkey Base
- 8 ounces pre-cooked pork sausage, sliced
- 1 large onion, diced
- 2 celery stalks, diced
- 1/3 cup butter
- 1/4 cup fresh sage leaves, torn
- 1/3 cup dried cranberries
- 1/3 cup slivered almonds
- 6 cups day-old white bread, cubed
Method:
- Preheat oven to 425F.
- In a saucepan, combine 1 1/2 cups water and Turkey Base; bring to a boil. Stir in sausage, onion, and celery; boil for 2 minutes. Stir in butter and sage until butter is melted. Stir in cranberries and almonds.
- In a large bowl, toss bread with sausage mixture until bread is well coated and moist but not soggy (if bread is still dry, add 2 to 3 tbsp more water).
- Transfer to a greased 13- x 9-inch baking dish; bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until set in the center and top is golden brown.
Better Than Bouillon baked onion gratin recipe
(From Better Than Bouillon)
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup unsalted butter, divided
- 2 red onions, cut into 1/2-inch wedges
- 2 cooking onions, cut into 1/2-inch wedges
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons Better Than Bouillon Organic Seasoned Vegetable Base
- 1 cup aged Cheddar cheese, shredded
- 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese, grated
- 2/3 cup breadcrumbs
Method:
- Preheat oven to 425F. Grease a 9-inch square baking dish with half of the butter. Arrange onion slices in the bottom of the baking dish.
- In a bowl, whisk together 2 tbsp cream and flour until smooth. Whisk in remaining cream and Seasoned Vegetable Base; pour over onions.
- Sprinkle cheddar and parmesan over top. In a large bowl, using fingertips, cut the remaining butter into bread crumbs. Sprinkle evenly over top.
- Cover with foil; bake for 20 minutes. Remove foil; bake for 10 to 15 minutes or until bubbling and golden brown on top.
Better Than Bouillon creamy mushroom wild rice recipe
(From Better Than Bouillon)
Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 1/2 pound sliced mushrooms
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/4 cup dry white wine
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1 tablespoon Better Than Bouillon Turkey Base
- 1 cup quick-cooking wild rice blend medley
- 4 cups baby spinach
- 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
Method:
- Melt butter in a saucepan set over medium-high heat; cook mushrooms, onion, and garlic for 5 to 7 minutes or until slightly softened. Stir in wine; bring to boil. Stir in 1 1/2 cups water, cream, and Turkey Base.
- Bring to a boil; stir in rice medley. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and cook for 10 minutes.
- Stir in spinach; cook for 5 to 10 minutes or until rice is tender and saucy and spinach is wilted. Stir in Parmesan.
