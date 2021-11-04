7 Whiskey Mixers You Should Know That Aren’t Coke

While Coca-Cola is a great option to mix into some Jack Daniel’s, there are plenty of other great whiskey mixers. Yes, a Jack and Coke is one of the quintessential bar orders. A go-to for people who haven’t found their ideal drink that’s an easy make for bartenders at any event. But that doesn’t mean it’s the only whiskey cocktail option.

Most of these mixers are refrigerator staples that most people should have on hand. While most whiskies should probably be poured into a glass and sipped neat, or on the rocks, a nice, simple cocktail with a handy mixer can be just as tasty. So grab some whiskey, your favorite whiskey glass, (a rocks or highball glass) and the nearest one of our favorite mixers that’s not a Coke.

Club Soda

When talking about classic whiskey cocktails, they don’t get much easier than a whiskey highball. A highball is simple: Ice, whiskey, club soda, and a twist of lemon. And they truly are delicious. Lime, grapefruit, and orange, and perhaps even a dash of bitters, can change up, and wake up, a simple whiskey soda.

Ginger Ale

Right up there with a Jack and Coke is whiskey ginger. Also for very good reason, it’s downright tasty. True whiskey ginger can fool a drinker into thinking they’re sipping on a cream soda. Mixed well, there’s very little booziness or ginger shining through, just the pure vanilla goodness that hides in both drinks.

Ginger Beer

Ginger beer separates itself from ginger ale by being a bit more aggressive with both the ginger and carbonation. It also has a nice spicy kick to it. Ginger beer is a key ingredient in mule cocktails, like a Moscow Mule, normally made with vodka. But a Kentucky Mule is a cocktail made with bourbon, ginger beer, and lime, all served over crushed ice. Of course, if lime isn’t around, a spicy, bubbly whiskey cocktail would be wonderful on its own.

Vermouth

Well, vermouth might be cheating a little bit. Technically, we’re talking sweet vermouth, but really dry vermouth will work just as well in most cases. But adding sweet vermouth to a whiskey is a quick way to nearly finish a cocktail.

Add in a cherry and some bitters and, boom, a Manhattan. While that might seem like cheating, if you’re going to mix something into a whiskey, it might as well be to make one of the greatest cocktails ever created.

Apple Cider

Apple cider and whiskey is a great fall drink, warm, or cold. The drink melds fall flavors perfectly, but to amplify it even more throw in some vanilla, caramel or a cinnamon stick. Ginger beer and soda water could also be added to give a nice sparkling effect.

Coffee

Irish coffee is yet another one of those quintessential whiskey cocktails. And it’s so simple: whiskey and coffee. A true Irish coffee is a little bit more than that, so include some sugar. A nice one could be topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings. Like the apple cider cocktail, coffee and whiskey also work with iced coffee and cold brew, as well. As long as you have the right coffee beans you can’t go wrong.

Lemonade

A bourbon lemonade is a great way to toast a tough day of yard work. The tart, but sweet, goodness of a well-made glass of lemonade is an ideal mixer for a bourbon. Served over ice, a bourbon lemonade allows all the great tastes of both beverages peak through.

The lemonade helps temper the booziness of the whiskey, while the oaky burn tempers the sweetness of the lemonade. For a little bit more of a push, try a rye-heavy whiskey or straight rye whiskey, which will cut through the lemonade a bit more.

