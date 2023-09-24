 Skip to main content
This is the only quiche recipe you’ll ever need

Don't settle for soggy crust

Lindsay Parrill
By
Quiche in a white dish
Lindsay Parrill / The Manual

The first time I saw quiche on a menu, I was with my mom and best friend at a particularly posh restaurant in Carmel, California. At 11 years old, I’d never seen the word written down before, and I asked my mom what a “qweechy” was. I’m now nearly 40 and have yet to live that one down. As it turned out, qweechy would become one of my very favorite things to eat. I love how versatile it is, that it’s an acceptable meal any time of the day, how simple it is to make, and most importantly, how delicious it can be, served hot or cold.

This easy quiche recipe is hearty and rich and filling enough to be an entire meal by itself, but we love to serve it with a fresh mixed greens salad. It’s also casual enough to serve on a regular Tuesday night, but special enough for holiday gatherings.

A slice of quiche on a white plate
Lindsay Parrill / The Manual

Best quiche recipe

How to make the dough

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 10 tablespoons unsalted butter, chilled and cubed
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 3 tablespoons ice water
Method:

  • In a small bowl, beat together the egg and ice water, then set aside.
  • In the bowl of a food processor, combine flour and salt, pulsing a few times to combine.
  • Add butter and continue to pulse until the mixture becomes coarse.
  • Add the egg and water mixture, pulsing until the dough forms, being careful not to over-mix.
  • Transfer the dough onto a lightly floured board. Roll out the dough to fit the bottom and sides of your pie plate.
  • Press the dough into a pie plate, trimming any excess dough from the sides and crimping the edges, if desired.
  • Chill the dough in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes, until you’re ready to fill and bake.

How to make the filling

Ingredients:

  • Quiche dough
  • 6 eggs
  • 2 tablespoons bacon fat (or butter)
  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 2 cups Colby jack cheese, shredded
  • 1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
  • 1 cup parmesan cheese, shredded
  • 3 ounces jarred marinated artichoke hearts, roughly chopped
  • 1 yellow onion, diced
  • 1/2 red bell pepper, diced
  • 4-6 asparagus spears, diced
  • 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

  1. Saute the onion and red bell pepper in bacon fat over medium-high heat, seasoning with salt and pepper.
  2. Add the asparagus to the pan and continue to saute until the vegetables are slightly caramelized. Remove from heat and set aside, allowing the mixture to cool slightly.
  3. Whisk together eggs and cream in a large bowl. Once combined, add all the cheeses, artichoke hearts, red pepper flakes, and salt and pepper to the egg mixture.
  4. Stir the cooled vegetables into the egg mixture, stirring to combine the ingredients thoroughly.
  5. Pour the mixture into the prepared pie dough and bake for 45 to 55 minutes — until the quiche is set.
  6. Allow it to cool for at least 20 minutes before slicing.

Quiche tips and tricks

  • This dough recipe is very simple and worth the extra effort, but a store-bought pie dough will work in a pinch.
  • If you find the top of your quiche is browning too quickly, you can tent it with foil for the rest of the baking process.
  • We love this mixture of vegetables and cheeses, but you can also get creative and use another combination of ingredients you love.

