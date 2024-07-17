Take a road trip to Kentucky this summer

The epic road trip is a classic summer staple that we look forward to every year. Whether it’s a trip to a nostalgic beach destination, a popular amusement park, or a National Park, we don’t mind spending hours in a cramped, sweaty car if the destination is worth it. And while we enjoy all of the sites we previously mentioned, a road trip is made even better if the final stop involves alcohol. Especially whiskey.

This year, instead of driving from coast to coast looking for alcohol-themed destinations, we’re sticking to Kentucky. After all, the Blue Grass State is home to more than 100 distilleries. And while there are household names like Jim Beam, Wild Turkey, and Woodford Reserve, the state is also home to countless lesser-known smaller distilleries.

Recommended Videos

The best Kentucky distilleries to visit

If you’re planning a trip to a distillery, you probably want more than a simple gift shop. If you’re anything like us, you’re looking for a whole experience. We’re talking about whiskey tastings, distillery tours, and unique experiences. Lucky for you, we did the work for you. Keep scrolling to see the best Kentucky distilleries to visit this summer.

Buffalo Trace – Frankfort

If you’re a fan of American whiskey, you know that there’s no bigger name than Frankfort, Kentucky’s Buffalo Trace. The makers of Sazerac, EH Taylor, Stagg, Van Winkle, Eagle Rare, Weller, Blanton’s, and other iconic brands, it’s the perfect destination for whiskey aficionados. Stop by for limited-edition expressions, tastings, and a tour of the historic distillery.

James B. Beam Distilling – Clermont

If your only experience with Jim Beam is sipping its White Label bourbon mixed with ginger ale, you’re missing out. The brand makes myriad exceptional expressions, including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden, Booker’s, Baker’s, and even Old Grand-Dad. Its campus in Clermont, Kentucky, is a whiskey-lover’s dream destination. Visit The Kitchen Table restaurant for mouth-watering food, take a tour of the distillery and grounds, attend a tasting, or stop in for one of the distillery’s special events.

Wild Turkey – Lawrenceburg

Wild Turkey is more than simply the bargain whiskey your grandfather used to drink. The brand is known for countless expressions beloved by bartenders and drinkers, including Wild Turkey 101, Wild Turkey Rare Breed, Wild Turkey Generations, Wild Turkey Master’s Keep, and the popular, award-winning Russell’s Reserve line. Stop into the new Wild Turkey Visitors Center, take a tour, and sample some whiskey at its Lawrenceburg, Kentucky home.

Copper & Kings – Louisville

While Kentucky is well-known for bourbon, it’s not the only spirit produced in the Blue Grass State. This Louisville, Kentucky-based craft distillery is well-known for its gin, absinthe, whiskey, and mostly brandy. Stop in for tours, special events, brandy tastings, and a meal at the Rooftop Bar and Restaurant. Tasty treats include pimento cheese, steak tartare, and pan-roasted duck breast.

Castle & Key – Frankfort

If you’ve never heard of Castle & Key, that’s likely because the distillery, located in the updated Old Taylor Distillery, opened in 2018. Known as the “Castle”, the distillery was built in 1887. Makers of gin, rye, and bourbon, a visit to the distillery includes an exploration of the grounds (the Castle, Springhouse, the Boiler Room gift shop, and other historic buildings). If you’re already going to Buffalo Trace, Castle & Key is also located in Frankfort.

Woodford Reserve – Versailles

Located in Versailles in the heart of horse racing country, Woodford Reserve is a can’t-miss road trip destination for bourbon fans. Visit this iconic distillery for a tasting, a tour of the historic distillery, and a stop into the gift shop to grab some limited-edition bottles and swag. A sip or two of its popular small-batch whiskeys is enough to add this distillery to your road trip.

Maker’s Mark – Loretto

Maker’s Mark is a must-visit Kentucky distillery any time of year. Situated in Loretto, Kentucky, this sprawling, beautiful campus is also known as Star Hill Farm. Stop in for a tour of the grounds and distillery, attend a tasting, and enjoy mouth-watering food and a cocktail at Star Hill Provisions. Maybe they’ll even let you hand-dip a bottle in their iconic red wax.

Bottom line

If you’re happy with doing a little extra driving, visit all of the above distilleries. You’ll be glad you did. But, if you’re planning for more of a day trip, pick one or two to visit. Either way, if you live near Kentucky, make time to visit some of these iconic, award-winning distilleries this summer. Also, be sure to keep a spot in your car for all the bottles you’ll be bringing home.