 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

4 fantastic genever cocktail recipes to get you acquainted with the spirit

Learn how to use gin's elder cousin, genever

By
A bottle and a glass of genever on a wooden round table with grass as background
iggy1965 / Getty Images

If you’re ever learning about the history of gin, one spirit you’ll often see referenced is genever. If you’ve never tried this drink or even heard of it, then you’re not alone, as it is rarely seen outside its homeland of the Netherlands. However, it’s worth getting to know genever if you’re interested in historical spirits or even if you’re just interested in trying something new.

Genever’s bold, earthy taste is great for fans of more robust spirits, but if you’re new to it, cocktails are a great way to get to know it better. Here, four bartenders mix up delicious drinks made with genever. Try them at home, and you’ll likely find a favorite new bottle for your bar.

Recommended Videos

If Bond Were a Dutchman

If Bond Were a Dutchman, The Dutch Ale House
The Dutch Ale House

(Created by Derek Williams, The Dutch Ale House, Saugerties, New York City) 

Related

Genever can be infused like any other spirit to give it a more complex flavor. “This is a fun play on the Vesper Martini, showcasing the deep, malty qualities of the Bols and the herbaceous traits of the Cap Corse and Zubrowka Bison Grass vodka,” Williams said.

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 ounces burnt orange-infused Bols Genever*
  • 3/4 ounce Zubrowka Bison Grass Vodka
  • 3/4 ounce L.N. Mattei Cap Corse Aperitif Blanc
  • Rolled orange peel, for garnish

Method

  1. In an ice-filled mixing glass, combine the first three ingredients and stir.
  2. Strain into a chilled coupe.
  3. Garnish with a skewered orange pinwheel.

*Bunt orange-infused genever

  1. Take the peels of two whole oranges, and carefully char them with a kitchen torch until uniformly blackened.
  2. Add those to the genever along with the peel of one raw orange.
  3. Let sit overnight before the first use, but leave the peel in the bottle to develop the flavors deeper.

Captain Barnacles

Captain Barnacles, Stay Gold
Stay Gold

(Created by Kacie Lambert, Stay Gold, New York City  — now closed)

“Captain Barnacles is a Highball spin-off of a Salty Dog that was built with Old Duff Genever in mind,” Lambert said. “The light and refreshing notes that come from our house grapefruit cordial, mixed with the smooth malted components in Old Duff, makes for a refreshing yet savory cocktail.”

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce Old Duff Genever
  • 1 ounce Ford’s Gin
  • 1 ounce house-made grapefruit cordial*
  • 6 dashes saline solution
  • Soda water, to top
  • Grapefruit peel, for garnish

Method

  1. Add all ingredients, except the garnish, to a highball glass filled with ice.
  2. Top with soda water.
  3. Garnish with a grapefruit peel.

*Grapefruit cordial

  1. Mix the peels of two grapefruits in a bowl with 1/2 a cup of sugar.
  2. In a separate bowl, mix the peels of two additional grapefruits with 1/2 a cup of vodka.
  3. Let both bowls sit for one day.
  4. Combine the contents of both bowls and add the juice of four lemons.
  5. Stir for about 10 minutes and fine strain into a clean container.
  6. This will keep in the fridge for one month.

The Genger Bread Man

Genger Bread Man, Ever Bar
Ever Bar

(Created by Dan Rook, Ever Bar, Los Angeles)

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce Bols Genever
  • 3/4 ounce Faretti Biscotti Famosi
  • 1/4 ounce Bonolli Amaro Of
  • 1/2 ounce ginger syrup
  • 1/4 ounce cinnamon syrup
  • Dash of absinthe
  • Gingerbread crumbs, for garnish

Method

  1. Combine all ingredients (except gingerbread crumbs) in a shaker with ice.
  2. Shake thoroughly and strain into a glass of your choosing.
  3. Garnish with gingerbread crumbs. You can also dust the rim of the glass with fine crumbs or garnish with a whole cookie if desired.

Mr. Sunshine

Mr. Sunshine, Tinker to Evers
Tinker to Evers

(Created at Tinker to Evers, Chicago)

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces Bols Genever
  • 1 ounce Bigallet Thyme Liqueur
  • 3/4 ounce lemon juice
  • 2 dashes Angostura bitters
  • Lemon peel, for garnish

Method

  1. Add all ingredients to a shaker tin with ice.
  2. Shake vigorously and strain into a Nick and Nora glass.
  3. Garnish with a lemon peel.

What’s the difference between gin and genever?

Gin drink
Finn / Unsplash

You may have heard that genever is similar to gin, and looking at these recipes, you can see that it’s used in a similar way to many classic and iconic gin cocktails — mixing it with sharp citrus flavors and herbal liqueurs. But while both gin and genever make use of juniper as their main botanical, and while genever is generally considered to be the historical precursor to gin, the two are quite different in some key ways.

Gin is made from infusing botanicals, primarily juniper, but also other herbs, fruits, and spices, into a neutral base spirit. Genever is a blend of both a neutral base spirit (which is something like a vodka or an unaged whiskey) and a juniper-infused spirit, which is something like a gin. You’ll find both “old” and “young” genevers, which refer not to whether the spirit has been aged (like a whiskey is) but rather to how it is distilled, and the proportions of different distillates that go into it.

Because there is a variation possible in base ingredients and distilling techniques, it’s worth trying out a range of different genevers if you’re interested in learning more about this drink and its history.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Gabriele
Amanda Gabriele
Former Digital Trends Contributor
Amanda Gabriele is a food and travel writer at The Manual and the former senior editor at Supercall. She can’t live without…
The White Elephant is a sweet and creamy coffee cocktail treat
Fans of a White Russian will enjoy this sweet creamy drink
white elephant cocktail recipe

Here's a drink that will appeal to fans of the White Russian and other creamy cocktails: a White Elephant. While the classic White Russian recipe uses vodka, coffee, liqueur, and heavy cream to create a rich, creamy drink that's like a boozy milkshake, this version is dairy-free and so could be a great alternative for vegans or for those who love the flavors of coconut.

That's because it's made with coconut cream, which is naturally creamy but doesn't contain dairy, and is mixed with cold brew coffee to add some balancing bitterness and pep. But instead of vodka, this drink uses sweet vermouth. It's a smart substitution as sweet vermouth can have flavors of coffee, chocolate, and vanilla, making it a natural fit for this kind of sweet desert drink.

Read more
Whiskey cocktails to capture the fall vibes
From smoked apple to a spicy rye take on an espresso martini, these cocktails are perfect for fall
whiskey fall cocktails unnamed 13

A favorite spirit among drinkers for this time of year is whiskey. With its oaky, nutty, caramel flavors and its shining amber hue, whiskey is the perfect drink for sipping by the fireside. But it also makes for a great cocktail ingredient, pairing well with autumnal spice flavors like cinnamon, vanilla, and nutmeg.

So if you're looking for a whiskey cocktail to get you into the fall mood, then we have some suggestions below. There's a take on the espresso martini which uses spicy rye whiskey in place of vodka to add a note of heat and interest to the drink and make it more cozy, or a smokey apple cocktail which captures the experience of devouring a toffee apple at a bonfire night. This one uses a smokey mix which is captured in the glass before the cocktail is poured in, added an indulgent smoky flavor in an easy method that can be done at home without special equipment.

Read more
Step outside the box with these red wine cocktails for fall
From a fall twist on a fun sangria to a heavenly spiked hot chocolate
red wine cocktails fall joshcellars layerednewyorksour 3

One drink that many people enjoy but that rarely finds its way into cocktails is red wine. Red wine has deep, rich flavors which are compelling to drink but can make it hard to mix, as you need something that balances its complexity without overwhelming it. Wine brand Josh Cellars has taken up the challenge though, and shared three red wine cocktails which are perfect for fall.

There's the iconic New York Sour, which is a unique take on the whiskey sour which adds a red wine float. The red wine adds richness and depth to the flavor, and if you can get the float technique right and prevent the liquids from mixing in the glass, it also gives a stunning layered effect which captures the colors of fall leaves. When trying to float a cocktail ingredient, the key is to be patient and pour slowly, using the back of a spoon to cushion the impact of the ingredients and prevent them from mixing.

Read more