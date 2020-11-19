We’ve come a long way from the days of waiting a whole ten minutes for our water to heat up in a traditional tea kettle on the stove. Who’s got time for that? Not us busy men, that’s for sure!

For us guys on the go, we need our water heated up in a matter of seconds. The thing is, there are so many different methods to choose from. There are multiple options; goosenecks, glass, steel, ceramic, tea baskets, timers, warmers, the list goes on. We hope this roundup of the ten best electric tea kettles to buy in 2020 will help you choose faster so you can start heating your water at lighting speed.

Best Overall Electric Tea Kettle: Aicook Electric Kettle 1.7L Glass Tea Kettle, Intelligent Tea Maker

If you’re a tea, coffee, or plain hot water connoisseur, the Aicook Electric Tea Kettle is a must-have. This kettle comes with nine pre-set temperature settings for different types of drinks (even baby formula). Plus, there’s a precision knob if you’re ODC demands that it be exactly 193 degrees. It warms for up to 120 minutes and has audible alerts (that can be silenced) for everything. The wide mouth and stainless steel design make for easy clean-up. With a two-year warranty and lifetime phone support, you can’t beat this kettle.

Best Value Electric Tea Kettle: Stariver Electric Kettle 2-Liter

This Stariver electric kettle doesn’t have all the others’ fancy features but gets the job done. Its 360-degree swivel base and auto shut-off features enhance its primary function of giving you boiling water fast. Plus, the LED light feature adds a cool touch to your morning routine.

Best Large Capacity Electric Tea Kettle: Zojirushi 5-Liter Hybrid Water Boiler And Warmer

If there’s anyone we trust with tea technology, it’s the Japanese (they drink a lot of tea). If you’re in a house full of tea drinkers, then this Zojirushi 5-liter Hybrid Boiler and Warmer is perfect. Its Vacuum-Insulated, non-electric warming technology makes it very energy efficient.

Best Pour-Over Electric Tea Kettle: Cosori Electric Gooseneck Kettle

If you’re a self-proclaimed pour-over coffee/tea snob, you’ll want this Cosori kettle with a precision pour spout. Its variable temperature setting prevents you from ever burning another tea leaf or coffee ground. Plus, its sleek design makes it look great on your countertop.

Best Splurge Electric Tea Kettle: Breville BTM800XL Tea Maker

If you need an electric tea kettle that does literally everything for you, then the Breville BTM800XL is where it’s at. This kettle comes with five pre-set temperature settings and allows you to program your own. It even steeps your tea for you by automatically lowering and raising the basket. The standard Breville brushed-steel design also makes it an elegant addition to your kitchen appliances.

Best Retro Electric Tea Kettle: KitchenAid KEK1222PT 1.25-Liter Electric Kettle

Maybe you just want hot water without all the bells and whistles. This kettle combines modern-day convenience with the nostalgia of grandma’s house. Plus, you can’t go wrong by adding the trusted name of KitchenAid to your appliance arsenal.

Best Electric Tea Kettle With Temperature Gauge: Krups BW801852 Smart Temp Digital Kettle

What sets the Krups electric kettle apart from the rest is the sizable digital temperature display and the cool-touch technology that prevents you from burning yourself. Both are great features if you’re notoriously clumsy or in need of a gift for your parents, or both.

Best Electric Tea Kettle for Travel: Loutytuo Foldable Silicone Kettle

It’s not weird at all to travel with a tea kettle, despite what anyone says! This handy-dandy kettle can fit in your coat pocket. Besides, who’ll be one laughing when you’re drinking a premium cup of tea at the airport, gym, or doctor’s office?

Best Rated Electric Kettle on Amazon: Mueller Premium 1500W Electric Kettle with SpeedBoil Tech

The people have spoken (19,935 times) and have collectively given this European engineered Mueller kettle a 4.5-star rating. If you need an affordable kettle to boil your water instantly, this one’s for you. At 1,500 watts, your water will be boiling before you can get out your teabags.

Quietest Electric Tea Kettle: Smeg Electric Kettle

Some electric tea kettles can be surprisingly noisy. This Smeg kettle with its soft-opening lid comes with a simple on-off switch. It politely heats your water so you can choose between Earl Gray and chamomile in peace. The beautiful design and hideable cord feature are also very nice.

If choosing which electric tea kettle is best for you has gotten you stressed, check out the five best CBD teas and then breathe. Whoosah.

