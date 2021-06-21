For centuries, chamomile flower tea has been a natural remedy for anxiety and insomnia. But, the benefits don’t stop there. Chamomile tea has been used as an herbal treatment for digestion issues, heart health, arthritis, inflammation, and fever. The flower can also be processed down into powder and creams for a variety of other treatments.

This delicious immune-boosting super tea can be found almost anywhere, that’s why you’ll want to do your research to make sure what you’re getting lives up to the name. There are a lot of chamomile-flavored teas out there that aren’t actually the real thing. Luckily, we did the research for you. Here are some of the best chamomile teas you can buy, so prepare your teapots or best tea kettles and let’s get brewing.

Best Bulk Tea: Fgo Organic Chamomile Tea Bags

Imported from Egypt, aka the birthplace of drinking chamomile tea, this bulk bag is best if you crave routine and want to incorporate a cup of tea into your bedtime ritual. For the eco-conscious, we’re glad to say these tea bags are made from hemp fiber that contains zero traces of bleach, dyes, or glues. So if you’ve ever felt guilty about throwing away sachet after sachet plus those tea strings and tags, this bulk bag from Fgo Organic is it.

Best Giftable Box: Harney & Sons Chamomile Herbal Tea

If you know someone who appreciates old-school cool, this charming tin is a sweet gesture. Featuring pure chamomile made of only flower heads sans petals, from Egypt, this tea is a concentrated sachet-style brew that still maintains its signature floral taste. Your inner activist might also rejoice at the fact that Harney & Sons is a member of 1% For The Planet — an organization that distributes funds to environmental nonprofits. Talk about voting with your dollar!

Best Loose Leaf: Pinky Up Chamomile Citrus Loose Leaf Tea

For a punchy flavor that’ll revive your senses when you’re feeling groggy, try this original blend of chamomile, citrus, rosehip, hibiscus, peppermint, and lemongrass. Good thing this is a loose leaf blend, then, as the steeping process allows the hot water to extract every floral, citrusy, and herbal flavor in just three minutes. Pinky Up has a large collection of loose leaf teas, so you can mix up your daily cuppa with the likes of classic Earl Grey, fragrant chai, or delicate hibiscus and rosehip.

Best Organic: Tealyra Loose Leaf

Like the FGO bulk bag, this loose leaf tea is also purely Egyptian chamomile, and organic. It’s especially useful for calming your nerves and relieving anxiety with the added bonus of a natural honey flavor. The airtight lock and foil-lined bag keep the loose leaves fresh, so you can enjoy the entire thing with no rush about impeding spoilage or loss of potency.

Best with Lavender: Tiesta Tea Loose Leaf

Chamomile by itself is already a qualified sleep aid, but combine it with lavender, and you’ve got a fast pass to dream town. This loose leaf tea from Tiesta Tea is serious about keeping your medicinal herbs fresh — the locking container resembles an airtight thermos both in shape and design. While it may seem modest at just two ounces per jar, you’ll get up to 50 cups out of this brand.

Best with Honey: Pukka with Manuka Honey

High quality, non-GMO ingredients make this chamomile tea brand a standout. Special shout-out to Manuka honey, which is known for its antibacterial qualities. Smooth and caffeine-free, it’s another contender for the best sleep time chamomile tea.

Best for K-Cup Machines: Twinings of London Pure Chamomile Tea

If you’d rather press a button instead of dealing with loose leaves and diffusers, chamomile tea K-Cups are the answer. This pure chamomile tea cup is especially suitable for homes with a Keurig machine, though other brands accept similar-sized K-Cups. One cup yields six to eight ounces of tea, depending on your preference or your machine.

Best for Sickness: Celestial Seasonings Sleepytime Sinus Soother

This sleepytime “Sinus Soother” from Celestial Seasonings helps ease pesky cold symptoms, thanks to tulsi, stinging nettle, chamomile, lemongrass, and spearmint. It’s caffeine-free, so you can sip on it before bed and experience some relief before you check out for the day. Celestial Seasonings also chooses not to use strings or tags, helping decrease landfill waste.

Best Sampler Pack: Celestial Seasonings Herbal Tea

Not quite ready to buy a bulk bag? No worries — try this herbal tea sampler from Celestial Seasonings. All of the five flavors are decaf and ideal for getting over illnesses: chamomile, lemon zinger, peppermint, honey vanilla chamomile, and Sleepytime (chamomile, tilia flowers, orange blossoms, spearmint, lemongrass, rosebuds, and hawthorn). On the other hand, a variety pack is also a natural next step past decaf coffee if you’re making the switch to herbal teas from your morning cup of joe.

Best with Probiotics: Bigelow Tea Lavender Camomile Tea Bags

This expert mix from Bigelow Tea combines chamomile, lavender, licorice root, honey flavors, rosehips, and GanedenBC30 probiotics to improve digestive health. If you suffer from constant indigestion, anxiety-induced stomach knots, or overall poor digestive health, incorporate this tea into your daily routine. Your gut microbiome will thank you!

Two Types of Chamomile to Cultivate

Roman and German chamomile are two outstanding members of the Asteraceae family, or simply put, the daisy family. If you want to grow these herbs in your garden, you might consider your regional climate and what type of plant you enjoy most. Roman chamomile is a perennial while German chamomile is an annual, though both thrive in Hardiness Zones 2-9 on the USDA map.

Both produce blooms you can harvest, dry, and steep in a cup of hot water. Most tea lovers enjoy the faint apple and floral flavor, though some varieties tend to be bitter. If you prefer sweeter brews that supply the same benefits as a stronger cup, honey is a natural sweetener that won’t dampen chamomile’s heavenly flavor profile.

