These bottles of bourbon are definitely worth it

Bourbon whiskey is a unique spirit. Not just because it’s America’s “native” spirit but because if you really get into it, you can find enjoyment in both $30 bottles and $100 (and above) bottles. There are myriad well-made value options as well as many not-so-budget-friendly choices.

Let’s take a look at the bargain bourbons first. One prime example is Buffalo Trace. This outstanding, award-winning whiskey can be yours for around $30. It’s a great sipper and a mixer for your favorite cocktails. It, along with the likes of Maker’s Mark, Wild Turkey 101, and a few other bourbons, is a must-have when stocking your home bar or bar cart. But, for every bargain bottle of bourbon, there are just as many expensive bottles. Some aren’t worth your time, but many are. Sometimes, you just have to splurge, right?

When it comes to expensive bottles, we aren’t talking about the Pappy Van Winkles, Old Forester Birthday Bourbons, Colonel E.H. Taylors, and Elmer T. Lee’s of the world. We aren’t even talking about Stagg and its (pun intended) staggering secondary market prices. Many bottles on the market will cost you the equivalent of a mortgage payment to get them (especially when the secondary market and allocation come into play). We’re talking about great, award-winning bottles that can be yours for over $100.

While it’s not a $15 bargain, we can guarantee that if you spend around $100-150 for a bottle, you’ll get one of the best premium, sippable whiskeys. One that you’ll savor and be glad to share with your friends and family members.

We aren’t saying all of these expressions (or any for that matter) are $101. But none are so expensive that you’ll regret your purchase (that is, if a $150 bottle of bourbon is in your price range). Keep scrolling to see six of our favorite, award-winning, long-aged, sipping bourbons over the $100 threshold. We promise you’ll be glad you did.

W. L. Weller 12 Year

With an average price between $200-300, this is not a bargain bottle. But if you’re a bourbon fan, it’s the kind of expression you’ll splurge for. This popular wheated bourbon is matured in charred oak barrels for a minimum of twelve years. The result is a complex, soft, highly sippable whiskey with notes of almond cookies, vanilla beans, toffee, sweet corn, and charred wood. It’s the kind of bottle you buy to share with friends and family.

Booker’s is one of the highlights of Jim Beam’s small batch range of whiskeys (along with Knob Creek, Basil Hayden, and Baker’s). It’s an exciting whiskey to get acquainted with because the brand releases new and exciting batches multiple times per year. The fourth release of 2023 is called “Storyteller Batch”. It’s a non-chill filtered, uncut, high-proof bourbon with flavors like vanilla beans, candied nuts, caramelized sugar, and oaky, charred wood. It’s big, bold, and well-suited for slow sipping on a cold night.

Calumet Farm Single Rack Black 16

This small-batch, 106-proof bourbon is made up of only nineteen hand-picked barrels. With a mash bill of 74% corn, 18% rye, and 8% malted barley, this high-rye bourbon was aged for a minimum of sixteen years in charred oak barrels. This non-chill filtered bourbon carries aromas of almonds and oak and a palate of dried cherries, candied orange peels, sweet corn, toffee candy, and oak. Drink it neat with a splash of water to open it up.

Knob Creek 18

Knob Creek is the kind of brand that makes nothing but award-winning, well-made whiskeys. One of its best for over $100 is its Knob Creek 18. This 100-proof, limited-release expression was matured for at least eighteen full years in charred oak barrels. That’s double that amount of time aging as its flagship whiskey. The result is a full-flavored whiskey with a nose of brown sugar, charred oak, and vanilla and a palate loaded with flavors like toasted vanilla beans, butterscotch, dried fruits, and wintry spices. Sweet, spicy, and memorable, this is a great cold-weather sipper.

Widow Jane Lucky Thirteen

If you’ve never tried a bourbon from Widow Jane, what are you waiting for? While you can’t go wrong with its flagship ten-year-old expression, if you want to up the ante a bit, you’ll purchase a bottle of its 13-year-old offering. This small-batch, 93-proof whiskey is non-chill filtered and proofed down using limestone spring water from nearby Rosedale Mines. It’s known for its nose of pipe tobacco, vanilla, and herbal tea. Sipping it reveals notes of candied pecans, orange peels, vanilla, and oak. The finish is sweet, warming, and nutty.

Remus Repeal Reserve VII

If you only buy one bottle on this list, make it Remus Repeal Reserve VII. This award-winning bourbon is released annually to celebrate the repealing of Prohibition. The sixth expression is a blend of five different, nuanced bourbons, with the earliest entering the barrel in 2007. This year’s expression is known for its nose of candied pecans, dried cherries, maple candy, and oak. Drinking it brings forth notes of raisins, dried cherries, cinnamon sugar, toasted vanilla beans, caramel, and baking spices.

