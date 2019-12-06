7 Boozy Advent Calendars to Get You Into the Holiday Spirit

Coordinating flights, wrapping presents, dealing with in-laws or, hell, your own family can really take its toll. Take the edge off the stressful fever dream we call the holidays with a boozy advent calendar!

Treat yourself with something a little better than chocolate that will help you soldier through your uncle’s 2020 election predictions. If you have an Aldi store near you, you can pick up an incredible wine or beer advent calendar right now! Should they sell out or if you’re too far away from the nearest store, order one of these calendars that taste just as merry.

From gin to wine, here are some very merry boozy advent calendars to experience this December.

Give Them Beer Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar

Look, it was a rough year for hard seltzer fans. After the White Claw shortage debacle, you deserve a hard seltzer advent calendar. Enjoy some guilt-free alcohol to the tune of 12 highly rated boozy sparkling waters. Crack open favorites like White Claw and Truly while getting to know some smaller brands.

Heritage Distilling Co. 2018 Spirits Advent Calendar

If you really want to mix things up, Heritage Distilling Co. has the right mix of 24 tiny liquor bottles. This advent calendar is a little whiskey heavy, but it includes a few different ryes and bourbons. For clearer fare, you also get to enjoy gins and vodkas, but you’re out of luck when it comes to rum and tequila. Each bottle holds about a shot’s worth of booze to enjoy solo or as part of a wintry cocktail.

Drinks by the Dram Tequila Advent Calendar

Tequila lovers, rejoice! Enjoy 24 bottles of award-winning tequilas this holiday season, including añejo, reposado, and blanco varieties. This edition of Drinks by the Dram’s Tequila Advent Calendar is still available, but the more colorfully designed versions have sold out.

Give Them Beer Advent Calendar

Thoughtfully curated by GiveThemBeer.com, this festive 12-pack features the best craft beers of the year and a handy bottle opener. From Elysian’s Space Dust IPA to Ballast Point’s Sculpin, these full-sized bottles will make for some very hoppy holidays. You can choose which days to open it or treat it like a variety pack at your next ugly sweater Christmas party.

Vinebox Twelve Nights of Wine

For a different kind of 12-pack, look no further than Vinebox’s Twelve Nights of Wine. The popular wine subscription service offers a sleek box filled with a variety of wines that also make for a stunning gift. Each screw-top vial holds a glass of wine to pair with dinner or to simply sip on as a festive nightcap.

Gin Foundry Ginvent Calendar

Gin might not immediately come to mind when it comes to holiday libations, but Gin Foundry wants to change that. Their Ginvent Calendar features 24 gins, ranging from London Dry to Old Tom styles (and everything in between, if you could consider the other styles in between). Whether you’re a gin connoisseur or novice, this calendar will take your palate on an adventure.

Drinks by the Dram Rum Advent Calendar

Want to bring some pirate energy into the holidays? Drinks by the Dram also offers a rum advent calendar, featuring rums from the Caribbean and beyond. Will you get a sweet, clear rum today or an aged, darker rum? Only time will tell.

