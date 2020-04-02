The Best Alcohol Delivery Services to Help You Drink at Home

The World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control are encouraging everyone to live like Howard Hughes for the foreseeable future. If you’re social distancing like a pro (and you should be), you’re probably still trying to figure out how to survive without leaving the house. Thankfully, almost every service that can offer delivery is stepping up to bring everything you might need right to your front door. Cities around the country are promising that essential services — grocery stores, FedEx, and the Taco Bell drive-thru — will remain open. Thankfully, many local governments have recognized that alcohol is also an “essential service.”

Here are a few of our favorite alcohol delivery services, along with their latest deals:

Drizly

Drizly is still open for business in cities across the United States. As of March 23, the company doesn’t expect that to change. Typically, Drizly promises beer, wine, and liquor deliveries in less than an hour. It is, however, confirming longer-than-usual delivery times. That’s hardly surprising, though. Let’s be honest: There are plenty more people than usual trying to drink themselves silly right now.

Deal: Score $5 off your first order by signing up for Drizly’s newsletter or using promo code “HELLO” (No expiration date) at checkout.

Minibar

Minibar also works with local liquor stores around the country to provide speedy booze delivery. If you’re not located in one of those cities and don’t mind waiting a few days, it also offers standard FedEx delivery in even more locations. If you’re looking to amp up your shelter-in-place partying (safely, people, don’t be stupid), the site sells fancy cocktail-making gear (Think flamingo-shaped punch bowls and copper cocktail strainers) as well. Right now, there are no delivery fees in select cities, including Dallas and New York City.

Deal: Get $10 off your first order with coupon code MARCHCHEERS. Minibar is also offering $5 off your first order when you sign up for its email list (No expiration date).

Postmates

You probably already know that, in addition to groceries and restaurant food, Postmates also delivers booze. The company promises delivery in under an hour, although it’s probably safe to expect delays. With Postmates Unlimited ($9.99 monthly or $99.99 annually), customers get free unlimited deliveries for every order over $12.

Deal: From now through March 31, customers can score half-off delivery fees on orders of $10 or more.

Instacart

Like Postmates, Instacart delivers groceries, food, and alcohol in cities around the country. It’s one of the country’s most comprehensive delivery services. If you’re already planning to remain in your house for the next week or three, the service is a great one-stop shop for almost anything you can consume.

Deal: Instacart offers its best deals, including free delivery on your first order and on orders over $35, through its email newsletter.

Saucey

Saucey ups the ante by promising lightning-fast liquor delivery in 30 minutes or less. The good news is that customers can shop the entire inventory of their local liquor store. The bad news is that the service is only available in select U.S. cities. It’s mostly in California, plus Chicago, Dallas, New York City, and Washington, D.C. Saucey does, however, offer two-day delivery to other destinations. Plus, there are no minimum orders and delivery is included — the price you see is the price you pay.

Deal: Score $5 off your first order by signing up for Saucey’s email newsletter.

Remember, local quarantine and shelter-in-place mandates are changing almost by the hour. Because locations around the U.S. have deemed liquor sales “essential,” many are now allowing restaurants to deliver both food and booze. It pays to call or check with your favorite local eatery directly to see what it’s offering.

Editors' Recommendations