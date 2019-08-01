The Business of Delivering Booze to Your Door, According to Drizly’s Founders

Share

For this week’s episode of Beards, Booze, and Bacon: The Manual Podcast, the round-table — managing editor Nicole Raney, food and drink editor Sam Slaughter, and inimitable host Greg Nibler — sit down with Cory Rellas, CEO and Co-Founder, and Justin Robinson SVP and Co-Founder, of Drizly.

Founded in 2012, Drizly works with local liquor stores in cities across the country (and in Alberta, Canada) to provide an online liquor store shopping experience. You can browse stores’ selections and have whatever you want delivered usually within the hour.

This, though, takes a lot of work, as the podcast crew learns. Not only did Rellas and Robinson have to build an online business, they had to work with multiple other entities in multiple states to make sure it, you know, was legal.

After talking about the founding of the company, the duo talks about how the business has grown and changed over the years since its founding. Along the way, they discuss the most popular items on the site, how different areas order differently, and much, much more.

Ordering alcohol online is a wondrous thing, and we have Drizly to thank. If you’ve ever ordered booze, or wanted to learn more about the business side of it, you should listen to this episode.

