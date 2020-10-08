9 Best Bar Carts for Men

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Can you really call your man cave a man cave without a way to easily access your favorite spirits whenever you feel like it? No. The answer is no. Sometimes, you just don’t feel like getting up and crossing the room to get another dram of whisky from your home bar. That’s why you need to invest in a bar cart. Not only are you clearing counter and cabinet space, but you’re making your booze mobile (most of the time).

Level-up your inner sanctum and have your visitors thanking you for the privilege of the mere sight of such a beautiful piece of furniture with one of the best bar carts on the market (we included the pros and cons for each). Once your cart arrives, play with placement and of your bottles and glassware. Pro tip: Add a small jar of fresh herbs and fruit to juxtapose the glow of the spirits. And be sure to practice your apartment bartending a couple times before impressing a date or friends. And if you need suggestions for stocking your new bar car, check out the winners of The Manual Spirit Awards 2018.

West Elm Tiered Bar Console

Best for: Design-focused social dudes who drink a little of everything

Pros: Three-tier storage with space for tall bottles; ample mixing surface

Cons: Limited wine storage; no wheels

The mix of walnut and antique brass on the Tiered Bar Console from West Elm achieves a look that is both vintage and classic. Defined by its airy design (simple lines reduce the look of a cluttered cart), this bar cart is great for the guy who has a lot of bottles to display. He dabbles in gins, whiskeys, tequilas, wines, and more. With plenty of room to mix and match your bottles on the bottom level, while leaving the middle side tier for, say, glassware, you’ll still have ample space on the top to show off your home bartending skills at your dinner party.

Three Posts Hedon Bar Cabinet with Wine Storage

Best for: James Bond and people who don’t need bar mobility

Pros: Extendable serving top, removable wine storage

Cons: Immobility

Yes, this is a cabinet, not a cart, but it’s one of the most versatile home bars (yes, it feels like a full bar) at this price point. An innocuous cabinet when closed, the Hanoverton transforms into a stylish bar when you open the doors. The top expands, secured by the open doors, and the inside houses a removable 16-bottle wine rack, door storage, and a utility drawer. Although there are no wheels, the legs are adjustable, in case you want to add a foot rail. DIY-ers can take advantage of this and add their choice of wheels. The cabinet comes in black, cherry, and mahogany.

Kartell Gastone Trolley

Best for: Tiny-home owners

Pros: Folds up for a small footprint in a room when not in use

Cons: One would think it could be made of more than fiberglass, metal, and nylon

If you’re short on space, but still need a bar cart in your life (which you do, as we’ve already established), then this folding trolley by Gastone is perfect. When not in use, you can fold it up and slide it in a crevice until the next time you’re ready to entertain. Scratch-proof tops ensure that your work surface will stay looking pristine for a long time.

Crate and Barrel Regatta Natural Console-Bar-Work Station

Best for: Summer, outdoor entertainers, and the chef/bartender

Pros: Ice basin; outdoor use

Cons: Zero wheels, takes up space, and no glassware storage

Speaking of big-ass bar carts, the Regatta Natural Console from Crate & Barrel is a summer cocktail mixer’s dream. This multipurpose outdoor bar and workstation is made of sustainably sourced teak, but more importantly, has a sliding top that opens from the middle to reveal an ice basin. Perfect for the chef-bartender that looks at their cocktail creations as intricate meals instead of simple shake-and-done drinks. Add a basket of lemons, bottles of spritzer, and entertain through the fall, because a drink outside tastes better sometimes.

Restoration Hardware Polyhedron Bar Cart

Best for: Future supervillains

Pros: Just look at it, it’s gorgeous

Cons: Not a ton of space

If you’ve ever thought, “You know, Darth Vader has some good points,” then this bar cart is probably for you. Made from wood with a matte black finish, this mid-century Italian design-inspired bar cart is lined with smoked mirror so that whether it’s open or closed, it’s great to look at. There are three hinged sections that open up, allowing you to mix drinks or display your latest bottles of whiskey.

BDI Corridor Bar

Best for: The modern man

Pros: Sleek, spacious, and secured storage

Cons: Immobility and quite pricey

Sometimes the most creative moments come in the company of a man and his bar. This beaut from designer Matthew Weatherly fulfills two qualities of a great bar cart: A sleek statement piece for your humble abode and stealthy louvered doors to conceal the booze like it’s Prohibition. Nonetheless, this chocolate stained bar is crafted from a sophisticated walnut wood that holds up everywhere from the dining room to the man cave, donning enough capacity to accommodate everything from your favorite small batch spirits and bartending accessories to wine and glassware storage.

CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan Trevia Folding Serving Car

Best for: The budgeting minimalist and casual drinker

Pros: Great price point, durable steel frame, and folds away for easy storage

Cons: Quite small in size and provides no storage for glassware

Maybe you just moved into an upgraded condo and you’re not ready to shell out a bunch of dough on a long-lasting bar cart, but you still want to look dignified when company arrives; don’t worry, we won’t leave you hanging. This bar cart boasts a balanced blend of modern and vintage flair that thrives off its minimalist design, creating more room for things that matter like conversation and peace of mind. It’s as straightforward as you and your neat Scotch pours, which will only further everyone’s perception that you mean business.

Darby Home Co. Falco Bar with Wine Storage

Best for: Oenophiles and traditionalists

Pros: Traditional bar design, loads of storage, classy and sophisticated appearance

Cons: Immobility and tailored to avid wine lovers

A classy man deserves a bar to match. The Falco Bar from Darby Home is one of those statement pieces you can rely on for time’s end. It boasts a traditional curved ball setup that conceals all of your bar’s ingredients behind the bar so the element of surprise is always available. We love this design for wine lovers because it can hold up to 16 bottles of wine and plenty of glasses to pair, as well as two drawers and two cabinets to round out your storage space.

Crate and Barrel Frye 2-Tier Bar Cart

Best for: ‘60s buffs and lovers of mid-century style

Pros: Stunning aesthetic, ample space, and convenient handles

Cons: No specified wine or glassware storage

Frye’s double-tiered bar cart casts an aura of old money and enigma – you know, something like a Sean Connery circa 1962. This cart will add instant pizzazz to any bachelor pad or family home, featuring a beautiful brass-colored finish with leather and gold accents, sturdy acacia wood shelves, and plenty of space for your favorite spirits.

