5 Best Apple Whiskeys to Sip by the Fire

As the temperature drops, we reach for the soothing beverages of the season, from hot cocoa to spiced apple cider. Alcoholic cider gets a bad reputation for its sweetness and low proof, but you can still get a taste of the holidays in your booze. Pour something a little stronger and get cozy in front of a fire (or a looping video of one). We tracked down the best apple-flavored whiskeys that back up that saccharine palate with a gentle burn.

Evan Williams Apple Bourbon

If you want more of an apple pie flavor, this is the best bang for your buck. Tart green apple mixes with caramel and spices for this enjoyable bourbon. It’s definitely on the sweeter side, so depending on your taste, you could forego any simple syrup in your holiday cocktails.

Rattlesnake Rosie’s Apple Pie

For a more refined apple pie taste, try Rattlesnake Rosie’s moonshine. You get a strong, bourbon apple pie taste with hints of creaminess and some sneaky peach notes. If you’re sensitive to nutmeg, this might not be for you, but the spices add depth to this dessert whiskey.

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple Whiskey

Each sip of this whiskey manages to be sweet without being cloying, a significant feat considering it’s not particularly spice forward. Enjoy this new offering from Jack Daniel’s is best enjoyed on the rocks or in a cocktail. It plays best at a party, swaying non-whiskey drinkers while still impressing connoisseurs.

J. Seeds Apple Cider Whiskey

Most apple whiskey variations come out tasting like pie or apple juice. J. Seeds captures the essence of fall by producing an apple cider whiskey. It opens up as an apple cider and brings along some cinnamon applesauce for the ride, before finishing with the familiar burn of corn whiskey.

Stillhouse Apple Crisp Whiskey

Stillhouse’s moonshine lineup often tastes like a cocktail right out of the tin, and its Apple Crisp Whiskey is no different. Stillhouse actually makes a complete apple crisp liqueur and then infuses that with the brand’s signature whiskey. The resulting whiskey goes down smooth with a little cinnamon and ginger kick to offset the apple flavor.

