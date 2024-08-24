 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The best Aperol cocktails (the Aperol Spritz is one, but it’s not alone)

Aperol adds a bittersweet kick to your favorite cocktails

By
Aperol
Paul Hanaoka/Unsplash

If you’re anything like us, before you try a new cocktail, you read over the ingredients on the bar menu. You probably look for alcohol and the ingredients you prefer. On top of classic ingredients like herbs, bitters, simple syrup, vermouth, and others, one of our favorites is Aperol.

But what exactly is Aperol? There’s a chance you’ve had it in a drink, and you even know what it tastes like. But you probably don’t know what it is. That’s okay. It probably doesn’t stop you from seeking out drinks that use it as an ingredient.

Recommended Videos

What is Aperol?

Aperol
Gabriella Clare Marino/Unsplash

First created in 1919 by Luigi and Silvio Barbieri in Padua, Italy, it’s now produced by the Campari Group. But it’s not Campari. It’s an Italian bitter liqueur that’s made with a handful of herbs and botanicals, including gentian root, cinchona, and rhubarb.

It’s well-known for its unique, memorable flavor profile. On its own, it has a notable citrus peel, herbal, and spiced flavors. Like Campari, it’s bittersweet and adds a gentle bitterness to your favorite cocktail.

The best Aperol cocktails

Aperol
federica ariemma/Unsplash

Its lightly sweet, bitter, citrus and herb-forward flavor profile is a great choice for cocktails. There’s a reason it’s included in so many memorable, flavorful drinks. Below, you’ll find some of our favorites. Keep scrolling to see them all.

Paper Plane

Paper Plane
iStock/MaximFesenko

While we enjoy a great classic cocktail, we also have love for a contemporary drink. One of our favorite cocktails featuring Aperol is the beloved Paper Plane. This take on the classic Last Word was created in 2008 by famed bartender Sam Ross for the menu for Chicago’s Violet Hour. While the original drink is made with equal parts gin, lime juice, maraschino liqueur, and green Chartreuse, the Paper Plane is made with equal parts bourbon, lemon juice, Amaro Nonino, and Aperol.

What you need to make a Paper Plane

  • .75 ounces of bourbon whisky
  • .75 ounces of freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • .75 ounces of Amaro Nonino
  • .75 ounces of Aperol

The Paper Plane recipe steps

1. Add ice to a shaker.
2. Pour in the bourbon, lemon juice, Amaro Nonino, and Aperol to the shaker.
3. Shake vigorously to combine.
4. Strain into a chilled coupe glass.

Naked & Famous

Naked & Famous
Unsplash/Adam Jaime

Another contemporary take on The Last Word cocktail, Naked & Famous, is made with equal parts mezcal, yellow Chartreuse, freshly squeezed lime juice, and Aperol. The drink was created in 2011 by well-known bartender Joaquín Simó at New York City’s Death and Company cocktail bar. It’s well-known for its complex, nuanced flavor profile of smoky mezcal, fresh, tart citrus, herbal Chartreuse, and bittersweet Aperol.

What you need to make a Naked & Famous

  • .75 ounces of mezcal
  • .75 ounces of freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • .75 ounces of yellow Chartreuse
  • .75 ounces of Aperol

The Naked & Famous recipe steps

1. Add ice to a shaker.
2. Pour in the mezcals, freshly squeezed lemon juice, yellow Chartreuse, and Aperol.
3. Vigorously shake to combine.
4. Strain into a chilled coupe glass.

Aperol Spritz

Aperol spritz cocktails in glasses with fresh oranges
Foxys Forest Manufacture / Shutterstock

There are no Aperol-based drinks more famous than the Aperol Spritz. This drink has increased in popularity in the last few years, but it has a much longer history. While Aperol was invented in 1919, an official recipe for the Aperol Spritz didn’t show up until the 1950s. This popular aperitif is made with Aperol, prosecco (Italian sparkling wine), and soda water. It’s well-known for its refreshing, sparkling, bittersweet flavor.

What you need to make the Aperol Spritz

  • 2 ounces of Aperol
  • 3 ounces of prosecco
  • Topper of soda water

The Aperol Spritz recipe steps

1. Add ice to a wine glass.
2. Pour in the Aperol and prosecco.
3. Gently stir to combine.
4. Top with soda water.
5. Garnish with a slice of orange.

El Chapo

Negroni Cocktail
Wikimedia Commons

If you’re looking for a simple, easy-to-make Aperol-based cocktail, try the El Chapo. Created by Nashville-based bartender Ben Clemons, this three-ingredient cocktail consists simply of gin, strawberry-infused Aperol, and grapefruit beer. The result is a fruity, botanical, tart, bittersweet, highly refreshing cocktail that is perfect for the warmer months (and all years long).

What you need to make the El Chapo cocktail

  • 1.5 ounces of gin
  • 1 ounce of strawberry-infused Aperol
  • Topper of grapefruit beer (like Stiegl Radler)

The El Chapo cocktail recipe steps

1. Add ice to a rocks glass.
2. Pour in the gin and strawberry-infused Aperol.
3. Stir gently to combine.
4. Top with grapefruit beer.
5. Garnish with strawberry slices.

Bottom line

Aperol spritz cocktail
Goskova Tatiana / Shutterstock

If you’re looking for a refreshing, sweet, lightly bitter cocktail, try one of the above Aperol-based drinks. While there’s a good chance you’ve tried an Aperol Spritz before, why not branch out and try one of the other Aperol-based drinks as well?

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Sip on these cocktails to celebrate National Rum Day
From the Daiquiri to the Painkiller, rum is the backbone of a huge variety of cocktails
national rum day 2024 high res hibiscus spritz 02 comp

Today is National Rum Day, so let's take a beat to consider this often-overlooked spirit. It's easy to drink, easy to mix, and for that reason it sometimes doesn't get celebrated as much as more challenging spirits like Scotch. But rum is a vast category, encompassing everything from complex, aged fine rums for sipping to sweet spiced rums for casual mixed drinks, so it's worth taking some time to explore all the variety that it offers.

Rum is the backbone of many of the world's favorite cocktails, like the crowd-pleasing Mojito, the easy to make Dark n Stormy, and the perennially popular Cuba Libre. If you truly want to appreciate the nuances of a good rum (short of sipping it neat), then one of the best cocktails to show off all of its complexities is a Daiquiri. With nothing but rum, lime juice, and some sweetener, this is the perfect choice for getting to know new rums.

Read more
The Americano cocktail: How to make this classic drink
You'll want to add this classic drink to your cocktail rotation
Americano Cocktail

Do you enjoy the bittersweet, refreshing flavors of a well-made Negroni? Maybe you’d like it even more if it didn’t have the piney, herbal flavors of gin. If so, you’ll love the original version of this drink: The Americano.

Not to be confused with the espresso-driven Americano coffee drink, the Americano is a classic cocktail that you immediately need to add to your cocktail rotation. It’s a great cocktail to try if you enjoy a Negroni. Both cocktails are bittersweet, effortlessly refreshing, and contain almost the same ingredients. That is, except one ingredient is swapped out for another to create a completely different flavor experience.
What is the American cocktail?

Read more
Chattanooga finished its latest bourbon release in Pinot Noir casks
The Russian River Pinot Cask Finished uses California wine casks
Chattanooga

Highly decorated brand Chattanooga Whiskey is known for its award-winning limited edition releases which don't cost the Earth, and now it is coming out with a new barrel finished release. The fifth entry in the Barrel Finishing Series uses California wine casks to add fruity, spicy notes to a new bourbon blend.

The Russian River Pinot Cask Finished makes use of Pinot Noir casks from the Russian River Valley in Sonoma County. The wines from this region have notes of berries and nuts, which the Chattanooga team say inspired them to use the casks for finishing.

Read more