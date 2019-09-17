The Manual Spirit Awards recognize the best craft liquors distilled in the U.S. We blind-tasted bottles from around the country in eight categories — Bourbon, Single Malt Whiskey, Rye Whiskey, Gin, Vodka, Unaged Rum, Aged Rum, and Liqueur — to determine our champions. Each of the winners was judged on aroma, palate, and finish. Cheers to your next drink and to American craft spirits.

Best Vodka

Kula, Hawaii

Vodka is a neutral spirit, which means that the final product has no taste, color, aroma, or any other characteristics. It may not be distilled below 180 proof or bottled at anything less than 80 proof. Vodka can be produced from any kind of plant material (wheat, corn, sugar, potato, et cetera) as long as it fits the standards above.

With that in mind, we went looking for a vodka that reflected that ideal, and the search led us to Ocean Organic Vodka. Bottle aside – and let’s be real, the bottle is as awesome as it is recognizable — Ocean exemplifies a solid, true vodka, which is why it’s the winner of the Vodka category in The Manual Spirit Awards 2019. It is easily sippable and doesn’t have the alcohol burn that lesser vodkas tend to have. Made from organic sugarcane and desalinated water drawn from 3,000 feet below the Kona coast, it has the slightest bit of sweetness, creating a smooth spirit.

Ocean Organic Vodka is made in Kula, Maui, is 40% alcohol by volume, and is currently distributed in all 50 states.

About the Distillery

Started by Shay Smith, who was born and raised on Maui, Hawai’i, Sea Spirits is an expression of the island life through and through. After reading about desalinated deep ocean mineral water that is harvested off the coast of Kona, Smith was inspired to use his entrepreneurial spirit to start the distillery. Hawai’i Sea Spirits is complemented by an 80-acre organic farm, where the Smith family (the distillery is a family affair and has been since the beginning) cultivates more than 30 species of Polynesian sugar cane. Hawai’i Sea Spirits also just released a distillery-exclusive rum, Brum, though the distillery did not produce the spirit and instead sourced rums from around the world to create the luxury spirit.

Tasting Notes

Nose Clear, with only whispers of minerality. Palate Smooth and soft, with just a hint of sweetness. Finish Dry oak and baking spice notes on a medium-long finish.

How to Enjoy It in a Cocktail

The joy of vodka is that it goes with basically everything. From simple mixers to multi-ingredient concoctions, vodka will almost always be your best friend (until you have one too many, of course). While the salty dog was technically a gin cocktail, we love it for its simplicity. The addition of the salt heightens the flavors in the grapefruit juice differentiates the drink from the Greyhound. A salty dog is perfect for sitting on the lanai and watching the Hawaiian sunset.

Salty Dog

Glass: Collins

Tools: Shaker

1.5 oz Ocean Vodka

3.5 oz grapefruit juice

Kosher salt, for rimming

Grapefruit wedge, for garnish

Method: Take grapefruit wedge, cut a slit and wet the rim of the glass. Set aside. Roll rim in salt. Add ice cubes to glass. Add vodka and grapefruit juice to a shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into glass and garnish with grapefruit wedge.

Best Vodka Runners-Up

Caledonia Spirits – Montpelier, Vermont

Made from a honey base, this vodka has rich aromatics and a distinct palate reflective of the base product.

Spring 44 Distilling – Loveland, Colorado

Somewhat sweet with a nice amount of minerality, this vodka speaks clearly of the water with which it was made.

