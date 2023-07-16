 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

A new study says these are the best airports for hungry travelers

Traveling this summer? Go through one of these top-rated airports if you want quality restaurants

Mark Stock
By
The inside of a busy airport.
K Hsu/Unsplash

Travel season is in full swing, so we’re often thinking about things like the best airport bars and new cities to explore. Because so many of us will be frequenting airports this summer, we thought we’d share the results of a useful new study that breaks down the best airports on the planet based on their food options.

Researchers looked at the 100 most popular airports on earth and tried out the eateries along the way. Of main concern were consumer reviews, food options for those with dietary restrictions, cost, and, of course, the number of food options available.

A look inside Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv (Israel).
Andrew Davey / The Manual Andrew Davey/The Manual

The best airports for food

The best airport title went to Incheon International Airport in Seoul South Korea. Of the top 20 airports, eight (or 40%) are American, a fairly impressive feat. The top airport in America for eating, according to the report, is Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta. It’s also the busiest airport in the country, one many of us have visited, if only for a stopover.

Related

What were the other best US airports? Dallas Fort-Worth made the top 10, as did O’Hare and LAX. San Francisco, Denver, Charlotte, and Phoenix rounded out the American placements in the top 20. Internationally, Asia fared very well, with six airports in the top 10 and another two in the top 20 list.

Recommended Videos

Atlanta’s airport stands out in that in offers some 138 eateries, with an estimated three dozen of them catering to those following gluten-free diets. The average price for a meal here is quite reasonable at $11.07, and there are a reported 14 vegan or vegetarian options. The average consumer rating here is 3.4 out of 5.

It should be noted that priority in this study was given to the cost of food as well as the number of eateries. The index then weighed consumer ratings, followed by number of vegan and vegetarian options and gluten-free options.

A few other findings stand out in this report. One: Tan Non Shat Airport in Vietnam is home to the most inexpensive food overall. Lunch items here reportedly cost just $2.75 on average. Second: The best airport in the UK for food was awarded to Manchester. This airport has 30 eateries, and almost all of them have options for vegans and vegetarians.

Sure, the best food on vacation almost always comes from restaurants, carts, or food stands while out and about in a new city or country, but it’s nice to know that you can eat well during the act of travel as well, and do so without breaking the bank. After all, nobody wants to board a plane hungry. So as you piece together your travel plans this summer, consider these airports for a solid dinner, lunch, or snack before you take off.

Ready for travel season? Us too, but just in case you need some more inspiration, here’s how much you should expect to pay for airfare and skincare travel tips for those looking to live a healthy lifestyle on the road (or in the air). Hungry? Check out the best restaurants in America and build a trip around a few of these memorable meals.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
This viral trick may be the (stinky) key to separating eggs quickly and easily
There's a scientific reason this trick works so well. But don't blame us for the smelly fingers.
Raw, eggs in bowl

Separating eggs is one of those common things we have to do when preparing any number of dishes. From egg white omelets to beautifully rich chocolate cakes, we're often called upon to separate two things that seem to be hell-bent on set on staying together — the egg yolk and the egg white. And while it's devastating breaking up two things that, in many ways, are beautiful together, sometimes it's best if they just part amicably and go their separate ways.

There are numerous tricks when it comes to separating eggs, and if we're honest, most of them don't work the way they're promised. Still, we struggle. We clumsily try to use our fingers as sieves, or the eggshell itself as a haphazard and jagged divider. We dirty up our slotted spoons, doing nothing but busting the yolk in the process and ruining the whole thing. There are even gadgets dedicated to this one and only kitchen task. And while many of them are adorable kitchen counter adornments, typically, we aren't fans of single-use kitchen tools around here. And so, the struggle continues. Until now.

Read more
A new study reveals the airlines people complain about most
If you want to see how top U.S. airlines rank in the complaint department, the tweets and data tell the tale
An airport passenger waiting for a flight looking out the window.

Everyone has their favorite airline they stay loyal to — and the airline they swear they'll never fly again, even if it was because of one flight experience. If you've ever wondered if anyone else has a deep distrust of the same airline or airport you do, let's find out. Price4Limo analyzed both Twitter and data from the U.S. Department of Transportation to see which airlines and airports people complained about most, and what their dissatisfaction was about.
Which ones are topping Twitter
Keep in mind that Twitter is where people go to make a grumble rather than to give a compliment. But keywords (like "angry," "horrible," and "frustrated") were flagged and totaled up.
The airports where passengers whined

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in Georgia
Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) in Maryland
LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in New York

Read more
A top chef shares his favorite summer grilling recipes and tips
Greg Higgins is a top chef. He was nice enough to offer few summer grilling recipes and tips, just in time for al fresco season.
Flames from a charcoal grill.

Greg Higgins opened his restaurant in Portland in 1994, well before the city became synonymous with great food. Credited by many to have reinvigorated the farm-to-table movement in the region, Higgins remains one of the best restaurants in America. Better still, the chef behind it all is a cool dude and often willing to share slivers of his infinite culinary wisdom — in this case, on the topic of bbq food.

We chatted up the top chef about grill recipes and tips, just in time for summer gatherings. He dished on burgers, his favorite grilling tools, and even offered a few of his favorite recipes, below. Read on to up your outdoor dining game, while summer is still young.

Read more