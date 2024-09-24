From a flip to a spritz variation, here's how to use the liqueur in recipes

The more you get into making cocktails, the more you’ll find your home bar shelves filling up with intriguing and interesting liqueurs. While spirits often evoke strong preferences for brands among drinkers, they can usually be swapped in and out of recipes quite readily. Liqueurs are more of a complex area though, as they are often more distinct and unique. That makes them fun to drink, but it can make them challenging to mix with.

One such unusual liqueur is Belle de Brillet, a combination of pear and cognac liqueur which has flavors that are fruity but with the spicy notes of cognac. If you’re wondering what to make with this liqueur, we’ve got a selection of suggestions below.

Belle Flip

The flip is one of the oldest styles of cocktail, making use of the seemingly strange combination of egg yolk and vermouth. But unusual as it may sound, this drink has survived the passage of time due its delicious creamy mouthfeel and interesting flavors. Flips are traditionally made with spirits like whiskey, brandy, or rum, but this take adds in the Belle de Brillet liqueur for something that’s fruity and boozy, with of course the essential foamy top texture from the egg. It’s one of those drinks you absolutely must try at least once as a cocktail enthusiast.

Ingredients:

1. 75 oz Belle de Brillet

0.75 oz Red Vermouth

1 Egg Yolk

Method:

Shake the different ingredients before serving in a cup type glass. Sprinkle with nutmeg.

Pouss O’cream

Another cocktail that is all about the texture, this one takes advantage of the way that different ingredients have different densities, allowing you to build a stunning looking layered drink. Getting the layers right requires a deft hand and patience, so don’t throw ingredients into the glass too fast or you’ll end up with a mixture and lose the striking layered effect. And old bartender’s trick is to pour ingredients into a glass slowly over the back of a bar spoon when you’re trying to layer them, so the liquids enter in more of a fountain and less of a sharp pour.

Ingredients:

1. 74 oz Belle de Brillet

0.75 oz Fresh Cream

A Lemon Zest

Method:

Preparation in a small shot glass, cooled beforehand. Pour in the Belle first, then drop in the fresh cream.

Belle de Brillet Pamplemousse

The combination of pear and other fruits is a natural one, so this drink combines Belle de Brillet with lemon juice and grapefruit soda for some sharp, zingy flavors. There’s also Prosecco in there to add to the bubbles, making this a refreshing and intriguing twist on the classic spritz.

Ingredients:

1.75 oz Belle de Brillet

0.5 oz Lemon Juice

3.5 oz Grapefruit Soda

1 oz Prosecco

Method:

Pour all ingredients into a glass full of ice and stir gently. Garnish with a slice of grapefruit.

Belle Sparkling Cider

And finally, sometimes you just want a simple mixed drink to try out a liqueur, so the brand suggests mixing the Belle de Brillet with sparkling apple cider for those cozy fall vibes. Apple and pear is a favorite combination for a reason, so this would make a great casual after-work drink, or even a fun pre-dinner drink if you’re having some friends round for a dinner party.

Ingredients:

1. 75 oz Belle de Brillet

6.5 oz Sparkling Apple Cider

Method:

Combine ingredients in a large highball glass with ice and stir.