 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

What cocktails to make with Belle de Brillet, the pear and cognac liqueur

From a flip to a spritz variation, here's how to use the liqueur in recipes

By
belle de brillet cocktails pamplemousse jpg
Belle de Brillet

The more you get into making cocktails, the more you’ll find your home bar shelves filling up with intriguing and interesting liqueurs. While spirits often evoke strong preferences for brands among drinkers, they can usually be swapped in and out of recipes quite readily. Liqueurs are more of a complex area though, as they are often more distinct and unique. That makes them fun to drink, but it can make them challenging to mix with.

One such unusual liqueur is Belle de Brillet, a combination of pear and cognac liqueur which has flavors that are fruity but with the spicy notes of cognac. If you’re wondering what to make with this liqueur, we’ve got a selection of suggestions below.

Recommended Videos

Belle Flip

Belle de Brillet

The flip is one of the oldest styles of cocktail, making use of the seemingly strange combination of egg yolk and vermouth. But unusual as it may sound, this drink has survived the passage of time due its delicious creamy mouthfeel and interesting flavors. Flips are traditionally made with spirits like whiskey, brandy, or rum, but this take adds in the Belle de Brillet liqueur for something that’s fruity and boozy, with of course the essential foamy top texture from the egg. It’s one of those drinks you absolutely must try at least once as a cocktail enthusiast.

Ingredients:

  • 1. 75 oz Belle de Brillet
  • 0.75 oz Red Vermouth
  • 1 Egg Yolk

Method:

Related

Shake the different ingredients before serving in a cup type glass. Sprinkle with nutmeg.

Pouss O’cream

Belle de Brillet
Belle de Brillet

Another cocktail that is all about the texture, this one takes advantage of the way that different ingredients have different densities, allowing you to build a stunning looking layered drink. Getting the layers right requires a deft hand and patience, so don’t throw ingredients into the glass too fast or you’ll end up with a mixture and lose the striking layered effect. And old bartender’s trick is to pour ingredients into a glass slowly over the back of a bar spoon when you’re trying to layer them, so the liquids enter in more of a fountain and less of a sharp pour.

Ingredients:

  • 1. 74 oz Belle de Brillet
  • 0.75 oz Fresh Cream
  • A Lemon Zest

Method:

Preparation in a small shot glass, cooled beforehand. Pour in the Belle first, then drop in the fresh cream.

Belle de Brillet Pamplemousse

Belle de Brillet

The combination of pear and other fruits is a natural one, so this drink combines Belle de Brillet with lemon juice and grapefruit soda for some sharp, zingy flavors. There’s also Prosecco in there to add to the bubbles, making this a refreshing and intriguing twist on the classic spritz.

Ingredients:

  • 1.75 oz Belle de Brillet
  • 0.5 oz Lemon Juice
  • 3.5 oz Grapefruit Soda
  • 1 oz Prosecco

Method:

Pour all ingredients into a glass full of ice and stir gently. Garnish with a slice of grapefruit.

Belle Sparkling Cider

And finally, sometimes you just want a simple mixed drink to try out a liqueur, so the brand suggests mixing the Belle de Brillet with sparkling apple cider for those cozy fall vibes. Apple and pear is a favorite combination for a reason, so this would make a great casual after-work drink, or even a fun pre-dinner drink if you’re having some friends round for a dinner party.

Ingredients:

  • 1. 75 oz Belle de Brillet
  • 6.5 oz Sparkling Apple Cider

Method:

Combine ingredients in a large highball glass with ice and stir.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
This cocktail brings the flavors of pumpkin pie to your glass
Love it or hate it, pumpkin pie season is upon us
pumpkin pie cocktail bushwacker png

Golden leaves, crisp mornings, and days which suddenly seem so much shorter than they were a month ago: Fall is here in full. And that means the yearly arrival of pumpkin spice everything as everyone shifts into cozy fall moods and gets out their warm sweaters from storage.

Though pumpkin pie flavors tend to lean very sweet, that doesn't mean they can't be used in cocktails. You'll find a range of pumpkin spice cocktails which embrace the dessert drink vibe, and below we have another option to add to the roster. From rum cream brand Bushwacker comes this pumpkin pie cocktail recipe, bringing together flavors of pumpkin, vanilla, and maple syrup to create a sweet treat of a drink that will keep you warm as the cold evenings arrive.

Read more
Two iconic coffee cocktails for Hispanic Heritage Month
Tequila brand Cazadores and coffee brand Café Bustelo offer two cocktails combining their flavors
hispanic heritage month coffee cocktails unnamed 6 2

With Hispanic Heritage Month underway, two iconic Hispanic brands are teaming up to celebrate with a pair of delicious cocktails. Mexican tequila brand Cazadores and Cuban-style coffee brand Café Bustelo have come up with two recipes bringing together the flavors of agave and coffee to show how these two bold flavors can complement each other.

"After the successful launch last year of our first tequila-based coffee liqueur, Cazadores Café, we saw how cocktail lovers gravitated towards the perfectly smooth pairing of coffee and tequila," said Jay Needham, Tequila Cazadores Brand Director. "Now, just in time for National Coffee Day, we're excited to partner with one of the most popular coffee brands -- Café Bustelo -- to celebrate both cafecito and cocktail culture with fan favorites like the Espresso Martini, one of the most popular cocktails in the country, and the trendy Carajillo."

Read more
An expert explains why the Negroni is the world’s most beloved cocktail
Mixologist Tiffanie Barriere talks about the drink's distictive qualities and offers her own variation
negroni cocktail tips from tiffanie barriere 1

The Negroni is one of the most iconic and recognizable cocktails of all time. Its simple construction of equal parts of gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari belies the deep complexity it offers in terms of taste, and it’s a bartenders’ favorite for its adaptability and the ease of creating unique variations.

Mixologist and Cocktail Historian Tiffanie Barriere, known for her bar work, being a member of the Campari Red Hands program, and for appearing as a guest judge on Netflix’s Drink Masters, let us know about the history of this iconic drink and her favorite ways to serve it, along with Campari America's Trade Advocacy Lead, Anne Louise Marquis.

Read more